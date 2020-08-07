RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 7, 2020

Issue 1401

Today’s thought

“Then one day, when you least expect it, the great adventure finds you.” – Ewan McGregor

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Lighthouse Day!

On this day in history: 1782 – George Washington orders the creation of the Badge of Military Merit to honor soldiers wounded in battle. It is later renamed to the more poetic Purple Heart.

Tip of the Day

Best ways to tow a vehicle behind a motorhome

What’s the best way to tow a vehicle behind a motorhome? Walter Cannon of the Recreational Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation explains the three most popular ways, citing each method’s advantages and disadvantages. Watch the 4-minute video here.

Volunteer positions available on BLM lands and elsewhere

Looking for a meaningful way to spend your time by helping others? The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and other federal agencies offer many opportunities perfect for RVers with extra time on their hands, from one-time volunteer positions to others of longer terms. Some positions involve pay. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: How you can feast on fresh fruits and veggies year-round

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How much red meat do you eat today compared to 15 years ago?

Forget buying a portable generator!

Use your car or truck to generate clean 110 power with a CarGenerator. It’s cheaper, more reliable, and so light even a child can lift it. Use to power your RV accessories, and recharge batteries for continued use of CPAP machines, etc. Perfect supplement to solar on cloudy days. At home, use for backup power when the power grid goes down. Learn more.

Quick Tips

Have hot water handy all day, while conserving LP

RVer Bill Hall conserves LP, but still keeps hot water available. He found a large coffee urn (45 cups or so) at a yard sale. He keeps it on his galley counter when hitched to shore power. Bill says it’s plenty to keep the dishes clean and for the occasional cup of tea or noodles. He plugs it in first thing in the morning, keeps it topped off throughout the day, and shuts it down at night. Thanks, Bill!

Add inexpensive electrical water tank heater for more hot water

From Roger Marble, the Tireman: “Saw the Quick Tip on having hot water handy all day. In our 21-foot Class C we really do not have the counter space for a large coffee urn. We added a ‘Hott Rod’ water tank heater. One advantage for us is we have hot water for shower and in both sinks. This and other brands are available at Amazon.” Thanks, Roger!

WiFi endoscope lets you peep where your eyes won’t go

Ever wondered what the inside of your black water tank looked like? Is that “tank blaster” really doing the job? You can’t just eyeball the inside of the tank – or can you? With a flexible endoscope, you can run a tiny camera down for a “look around,” and get an eyeful of information on your tablet or phone. It’s pretty handy to have in the RV so check it out here.

Website of the day

Pianu

Ever want to learn piano? Or did you have to leave the grand piano at home? Don’t worry, Pianu will teach you how to play from your computer keyboard! This is neat…

Clubs and useful organizations

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Here’s why monitoring your tires is so important… (in case you missed this recently)



Trivia

Atlantic City, New Jersey, has the world’s oldest, and longest, boardwalk. Built in 1870, the boardwalk’s purpose was to limit the amount of sand beachgoers took with them into hotels, trains and restaurants. Today, the boardwalk stretches 4.5 miles long and is home to many casinos, restaurants, clubs and hotels.

*What do Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming have in common? Find out in yesterday’s issue.

These socks don’t stink!

If you don’t believe us when we say these compression socks really work, look at the overwhelmingly positive reviews and maybe you’ll change your mind. These socks provide instant relief to your arches and heels and work to increase blood and oxygen circulation, which helps reduce lactic acid buildup and aids muscle recovery in ankles and feet. Click here to learn more.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Phryne, our Shih Tzu. A friend was dog-sitting for us and thought Phryne was cold, so she bought her a sweater. After that it became hard to get them off her, and she would run get a new one when we took one off.

We inherited her from an aunt who died in 2009. The aunt, Mary Lou Werner Forbes, a Pulitzer Prize winner, was one of the first female hard news reporters in D.C., and one of the first women admitted to the National Press Club. The bar in the Club featured a large nude painting of Phryne, a Greek courtesan who was the model for some of the most famous statues of the Golden Age of Greece. When more women were admitted to the Club, some objected to having the naked lady in the bar. Mary Lou defended it, saying, “Let the boys have some fun,” so she became known as the defender of Phryne, which became a natural name for her dog.” — pjfa

Leave here with a laugh

My wife says I only have two faults. I don’t listen and something else …

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



RV Daily Tips Staff

