RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Issue 1408

Today’s thought

“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” ― Anaïs Nin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fajita Day!

On this day in history: 1868 – French astronomer Pierre Jules Janssen discovers helium.

Tip of the Day

Select your towed vehicle for all-around fun and utility

By Greg Illes

It turns out that “towed” and “toad” are pronounced the same. It also turns out that the RV community, as a whole, has a sardonic sense of humor. Thus it is that towed vehicles in the RV world are almost universally known as toads.

Toads are great! You can leave the big, lumbering RV back in camp and dart about wherever you like. If the RV breaks down, you have an instant “escape” vehicle. You can even use your toad to carry that extra cargo that always seems to crop up. Continue reading.

RV water: How fresh is “fresh” water?

Having your RV sitting in the driveway, “ready to roll” on a spur-of-the-moment trip, is one of the gifts of our lifestyle. Got propane and gas in the tanks? Holding tanks empty? If you keep a few clothes in the rig, some non-perishable food items, and grab whatever else from your house fridge, your RV is up to an “instant getaway.” Ah, but what about the fresh water tank? How long can you safely keep water in it before worrying about “bugs”? Find out here.

Yesterday's featured article: Fulltime RVer – Death while on the road

Quick Tip

Keep insects out of your RV

While RVing, our RV got inundated with large black ants. Upon inspecting just HOW they were getting in, I found I was the culprit! I made it easy for them by creating “highways” to the RV. The water hose, TV cable, and power cable all became expressways to the RV by allowing these crawly guys a direct path to us. I got some dry chemical, Triazicide, and buried the hose and cables in it. I also got some Ortho Home Defense spray for the cables. This kills them on contact. Great for ant nests. So, FYI, do not help them get in. Be prepared! —Thanks to Mike Palmer!

Ortho Home Defense spray and Triazicide are available on Amazon

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 16 percent say they go bowling every so often

• When drinking soda, 38 percent say they prefer diet sodas over regular

• 5 percent have stayed at one RV park for a year or longer

Trivia

Maine is the only U.S. state with a one-syllable name. Yup, go ahead – try and think of another…

*Which state is misspelled on the Liberty Bell? Yikes… Find out in yesterday’s trivia section.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Say hello to Boomer!!” — Mike

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Q: Why do ducks have feathers?

A: To cover their butt quacks!

