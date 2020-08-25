RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 25, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1413

Today’s thought

“Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone.” ― Anthony Burgess

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Park Service Founders Day!

On this day in history: 1989 – Voyager 2 spacecraft makes its closest approach to Neptune, the second-to-last planet in the Solar System at the time.

Tip of the Day

Master your cruise control for smooth traveling

By Greg Illes

Most RVs have cruise control capability, either on the steering wheel or one of the steering column controls. Most drivers have a basic understanding of this feature; some may have had awkward experiences with cruise control and may have abandoned its use.

But the cruise function is really useful and should be a part of every driver’s skill set. When you master this handy feature the miles will melt away, you will spend less time staring at your speedometer and you will have more attention for traffic and scenery. Read these useful cruising tips.

Why vultures poop on their legs (and more)

It’s something we’ve all seen. We’re cruising down the highway and see a dark speck ahead by the road. Closer, we see it’s a gathering of vultures dining on a bloated deer carcass. Yuk! They are such disgusting birds, right? Well, yes, but vultures are Mother Nature’s clean-up crew. Hey, somebody’s got to do it! Learn (lots) more.

Reader poll

Do you envision ever owning an RV with two bathrooms?

Think about it, then vote in our poll here.

Quick Tip

Be cautious when opening park pedestal

Martin A. reminds us there’s more than one way to get a buzz when opening up an RV park electrical box. “When hooking up to a shore power pedestal, open the door carefully and look inside before reaching inside. I endured a nasty wasp sting while inserting my voltage tester.”

Website of the day

Camp California

Everything you need to know about camping in beautiful California. Search campgrounds, destinations and activities.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 44 percent do not have dental insurance.

• 22 percent believe that we’re the only intelligent life in the Universe.

• 20 percent would not stay somewhere for more than a night if they did not have Internet or cell service.

You DO NOT (we repeat: DO NOT) want to drive on this road… do you?

Trivia

There is enough fuel in a Boeing 747 to power a car around the planet four times. Wow!

*Chicago has the second-highest population of what European nationality after its country of origin? We told you in yesterday’s trivia section.

NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RVing Route 66

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Meet Tui. Tui is an eleven-year-old male Havanese. He is a retired champion show dog, JanJems Soldier Boy. Tui can fetch an egg from the hen house and the egg will remain unbroken. Other than eating, he loves attention. He’ll show you attention by sitting on his bottom and waving his arms up and down like a drummer. He’ll talk for you too. Tui is a good traveler in the motorhome.” — Ken Wahl

This book is a must-have for state park campers!

This newly published book, "50 States: 500 State Parks," is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The beautiful book takes you on a journey through America's best state parks. Whether you're looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history or an enjoyable hike, state parks offer an array of experiences.

Leave here with a laugh

The doctor has given me two months to live. I’ve chosen August and December, because I like summer but don’t want to miss Christmas.

