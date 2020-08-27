RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 27, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1415

“The past beats inside me like a second heart.” ― John Banville

On this day in history: 1859 – Petroleum is discovered in Titusville, Pennsylvania, leading to the world’s first commercially successful oil well.

Tip of the Day

Ten tips for proper hydration

We need water. But many of us do not drink enough of it, which is bad for our health. Here are some tips about how much water you should drink.

1. Drink about eight 8-ounce servings of water each day. The more active you are, the more water you need to replenish lost fluids.

2. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. By the time you feel thirsty, you have probably already lost two or more cups of your total body water composition. Continue reading.

Engine monitors: Drive with safety – and frugality

The On-Board Diagnostic port, or OBD-II interface to the engine electronics, allows access to a host of engine parameters, from water temperature to fuel flow and other critical operating numbers. It also reads the check engine light fault codes that help mechanics diagnose engine troubles. These “engine monitors” do exactly that, but why would anyone want to look at OBD information as long as their engine is in good health? There are a few good reasons.

Would you rather camp far from other people or closer like in a public campground?

Take care of awnings when it rains

RVer Christy has an electrically operated RV awning. She cautiously loosens the handle on one end of the awning to lower an arm to tilt the awning when rain threatens. After that, she sticks a piece of painter’s masking tape over the switch as a reminder not to roll in the awning until she’s readjusted the awning arm. Thanks, Christy!

My Scenic Drives

Easily locate pretty much every scenic drive around the USA. A map shows the route. Plus learn about side trips, hikes and hotels (in case you don’t have your RV along).

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 72 percent have bought new tires within the last four years

• 34 percent subscribe to a satellite TV service while RVing

• 5 percent have bought something online, after having one too many alcoholic beverages, that they later regretted.

The average pencil has enough graphite to write 45,000 words or draw a straight line for 35 miles. That’s a long line!

“Thanks for the opportunity to share a photo of my dog, Carly. She’s a rescue, 2 years old when I got her. She is a Treeing Walker Coonhound, and her owner turned her into animal control because, being raised to be a hunting dog, she fell into the category of “this dog don’t hunt.” What she lacks in hunting skills, she more than makes up for in being a calm, gentle animal, without an aggressive bone in her body. And, she’s a great traveler! – what more could I ask for in a pet?” — Norb Dusyn, Charlotte, NC

