RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 31, 2020

Issue 1417

“My wish is to stay always like this, living quietly in a corner of nature.” — Claude Monet

Tip of the Day

Extend your batteries’ life with proper care

By Greg Illes

Battery capacity is a common topic among RVers, with much discussion of LED lighting and various power-saving techniques.

But less understood is the specter of battery life itself. Batteries “die,” which typically means they won’t hold a charge or deliver rated capacity. When this happens, the checkbook comes out and the price tag can be startling. … Take care of your batteries and save money with these tips.

RV Electricity – This week's J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Be prepared for a converter/charger failure

Dear Mike,

I’m stuck at a campground and can’t get my hydraulic levelers to work or my slides to retract. Also the lights inside of the RV are really dim and my monitor panel says the battery is dead. How can that be since I’ve been plugged into shore power for days? —Stuck in Duck (NC)

Read Mike’s response.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Stupid RVer Trick: Mud bogging

Oh, what silly, stupid, idiotic things some people do! Here’s yet another example of Stupid RVer Tricks. We trust you will never do this with your RV! Watch the video.

When did you last visit a National Park?

Quick Tip

Make use of under-the-bed storage

In some coaches there is storage under the bed. This is generally accessed by literally lifting the flat platform under the mattress – often from the foot of the bed. This is an excellent place to store extra shoes and items you don’t need to access on a frequent basis. You may need to use storage boxes. Coach manufacturers are getting better at sealing these areas from outside dust and dirt. If you have a diesel pusher, be careful not to store anything that is sensitive to heat under the bed, since this area may get quite warm. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Boaz. He is a Sheltie/Aussie mix and just turned 3. He travels very well, and has been across the country since he was 3 months old. Currently, we are waiting to be safe to travel again.” — Martin Addie

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

