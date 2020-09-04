RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 4, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1421

Today’s thought

“Light travels faster than sound. This is why some people appear bright until you hear them speak.” – Alan Dundes

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Macadamia Nut Day!

On this day in history: 1888 – George Eastman registers the trademark Kodak and receives a patent for his camera that uses roll film.

Tip of the Day

What RV advice NOT to ask for on a forum

By Ray Burr, loveyourrv.com

While reading many RV forums over the last few years I’ve watched as a few topics always seem to blow up into extensive threads with many replies and comments. Unfortunately, many times these forum threads degrade into outright arguments and bad feelings, or they are just a big long rehash of previously answered questions.

My advice is, if you’re new to an RV forum and want to ask for RV advice, use the search feature first and see if anyone has already answered the question. Read more for examples of what could happen with certain questions.

Fulltime RVing – Don’t you get lonely?

One of the most-asked questions Greg Illes and his wife receive from non-RV friends is, “Isn’t it awful lonely traveling around in a motorhome?” It’s a somewhat ingenuous query that always makes him smile, but he tries to answer seriously. He says, “being on the road is the antithesis of loneliness – it’s a grand gathering of fellows, each with something to share, and it is invariably a rich, rewarding experience for us every time we go ‘out there.’” Read more.

Reader poll

If you could make one “room” in your RV bigger, which would it be?

Quick Tip

Don’t be tempted to overload your RV

A surefire way to overload your RV is to carry too much extra junk. Unless you’re disciplined enough to weigh your rig, you may find it wise to skip installing a hitch receiver platform or roof storage pod. It’s easy enough to overload your rig using the factory-provided storage spaces — and add-on spaces are just begging for more stuff and greater chances to go overboard.

Website of the day

18 bizarre and funny U.S. city names

This is an article on BuzzFeed, not a website, but some of these town names are so weird you’d think they were fake! Check ’em out for a good laugh.

Trivia

The 7-11 “Double Big Gulp” holds about twice the amount of fluid than the average adult human’s stomach, which can comfortably hold about 32 oz. at any given time. Your stomach can process liquids at about a rate of 7-14 oz. per hour, so the quickest you could (er, should) drink a Double Big Gulp is over the time span of 4.73 hours.

*What does the color twist or tie on a bread bag mean? Do you know? We told you in yesterday’s trivia section.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Dakoda just chilling during the pandemic.” — Rose Swanson

Leave here with a laugh

