RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Issue 1423

"No matter what he does, every person on earth plays a central role in the history of the world. And normally he doesn't know it." — Paulo Coelho

Tip of the Day

RV with your furry "kids"? Some tips to keep in mind

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Never traveled with your pet? Can you take your pals with you? It's an important consideration. We're slanting our thoughts on the matter to those who call dogs and cats their pets, but some of the underlying principles will apply to other species as well.

First, some pets aren't travelers — just by temperament or perhaps illness. Have you taken your pal in the car for a trip? If they enjoy car travel, the adjustment to RVing will likely be a cakewalk. On the other hand, while our cat associates car travel with going to the pet groomer (BAD!), she doesn't seem to have the same hang-up about the RV. It may be a matter of a psychological adjustment.

The world's longest RV? We think so!

Here's a photo of a very interesting, and very long, RV. Is this the longest RV ever? Read about this retractable RV and learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Sticky 5th wheel hitch, Cowboy? Slick ’em up!

Do you carry binoculars on your RV trips?

Casino Camping: Your input wanted

We are starting a new weekly column in RVtravel.com with information about casinos that welcome RVers for overnight stays. Some offer full-hookup RV parks while others provide space in their parking lots for free overnight stays. We welcome your tips about casinos that welcome RVers. Learn more and submit your tip here.

Need to clean tall RV windows? Here's where to do it

Diesel islands where trucks can fuel up usually have long-handled squeegees, ideal for washing very tall windows. Wash your windows while fueling to prevent holding up the fueling line. Don't forget to wash the driver and passenger windows, mirrors and headlights. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

U.S. Military Campgrounds

If you'd like to stay at a U.S. military campground or RV park, this is a website for you! Search many parks by state, the highest rating, or the most viewed.

Dirty contacts? DeoxIT!

Here’s a comment from our electrical specialist, Mike Sokol: “I’ve used DeoxIT for decades on my pro-sound gear. We use it on speaker connectors, power connectors such as cam-lok and twist-lock plugs (just like RV power), volume controls, gold-plated circuit boards (like in RV refrigerator control boards), etc. There are several different versions of DeoxIT depending on if you want built-in lubricant for potentiometers, or gold contact refurbishing or simply oxidation removal.” Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

• 23 percent have had something stolen from their campsite

• 50 percent would not pay more than $2 for a cup of plain coffee

• 59 percent say high gas prices will not affect their upcoming travel plans

Are deer flies a problem? Try this easy trick to get rid of them (you might get a laugh out of it too).

Hewlett-Packard was almost named Packard-Hewlett. When founders William Hewlett and David Packard decided to go into business together, they knew their company name would be a combination of their last names, but were unsure of the order. So in Packard's home garage, they flipped a coin and Hewlett won, putting his name first.

“Bruno, our 14 y.o. Yorkie, loves our TT and camping as much as we do!” —Robin Hamilton

Stay free at more than 1,500 wineries and farms

With a Harvest Hosts membership, stay overnight for free at more than 1,500 wineries, farms, breweries, etc.! Harvest Hosts is an alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can taste great wines and micro-brews, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings.

Leave here with a laugh

The COVID-19 situation has been especially stressful for the Flat Earth Society. They fear that the social distancing measures could push people over the edge.

