RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 14, 2020

Today’s thought

“We have lived our lives by the assumption that what was good for us would be good for the world. We have been wrong. We must change our lives so that it will be possible to live by the contrary assumption, that what is good for the world will be good for us. And that requires that we make the effort to know the world and learn what is good for it. —Wendell Berry

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat a Hoagie Day!

On this day in history: 1984 – Joe Kittinger becomes the first person to fly a gas balloon alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

Tip of the Day

Getting along – Pointers for a great RV partnership

By Greg Illes

It is said that wherever your relationship is going, traveling together in an RV will take it there sooner. Here are some thoughts and pointers for traveling (and living) in close quarters with your loved one. Read more.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Driving over wires is a bad idea

Dear Mike,

While watching the news here in Northern California they were showing a RVer using his RV generator to power his and neighbors’ homes. There were power cords laying across the street and I’m not sure this happens but I would expect cars drive across the cords. I’m hoping the cords are the proper gauge for the load and distance. Bu it would seem to me to be a bad idea to have cords unprotected from car tires like that. Shouldn’t a cord cover of some sort be used? —Tom Hart

Read Mike’s response.

Should you box up your batteries?

If a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, a battery in the box is worth at least two in the junk pile. Eh? If your rig doesn’t provide “inside storage” for your house batteries, leaving them out in the weather, unprotected, can be most unprofitable. A lot of older travel trailers have the house battery sit up near the hitch, well exposed to the elements. What could the problem be? Find out here.

Be like Mike: Don’t forget the fuse!

Mike says: Your RV has both 120-volt AC electrical systems (like your house), plus 12-volt DC battery systems (like your car). If the power goes out, it could be a circuit breaker (like in your house) or a blown fuse (like in your car). Always carry spare fuses that fit your RV’s battery system. Confirm the exact type and size of fuses your RV needs, then get a set of replacements. Here’s one pack, but be sure to check what your RV actually uses before ordering it.

Quick Tip

Make your own RV step covers

To keep his RV step covers renewed, Ben Warren makes his own. Here’s how: “This can be done really inexpensively by purchasing a remnant of artificial turf and a small container of tent grommets at a big box store or Harbor Freight. The grommets come with all the tools you need except a hammer. I just punched three holes on each side of the measured piece of artificial turf and then installed the grommets and used nylon zip ties to attach them to the steps. This is cheap, and when they get dirty you can just spray them off with water. When they get worn out you can adjust them or just replace them as needed. I’ve had a set on my 5th wheel now for two years and still look great. Artificial turf comes in a variety of colors so that you can match the decor of your RV.” Thanks, Ben!

[Editor: Check out artificial turf on Amazon.]



Trivia

Think it’s hard to learn another language? Well, you’re right, but it’s also very hard to learn English. Try and explain to someone that every “c” in Pacific Ocean is pronounced differently. Hard, right? But yup, each “c” is said differently – the first with an “s” sound, the second as a harsh “ck” sound, and the third with a “sh” sound.

Give your phone or tablet a full-sized keyboard

How neat is this? This tiny, collapsible Bluetooth keyboard connects to your phone and tablet so you can type comfortably. The 5-ounce palm-sized keyboard can be folded into your pocket or backpack to carry around. All you have to do is press “Connect” to quickly pair with your devices. Check it out here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We are newbie full-time RVers. Our two beagles, Missy and Gretchen, have adapted to the 2019 Renegade Valencia 38RW very well. They like the window by the couch to watch the world.” —Ellen Lane

Send us a photo of your pet. Show the world how cute they are! Submit a photo and a short description here.

Leave here with a laugh

Reader Pat Gerard sent this haiku to us. Thanks, Pat! We got a big smile out of this.

Pat writes:

“Husband and I went grocery shopping,

with masks.

Came home, took off masks.

Brought home wrong husband.

Stay alert people.”

