RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 22, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1433

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“People were always getting ready for tomorrow. I didn’t believe in that. Tomorrow wasn’t getting ready for them. It didn’t even know they were there.” ― Cormac McCarthy

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Elephant Appreciation Day!

On this day in history: 1888 – The first issue of National Geographic Magazine is published.

Oh, and happy first day of fall! If you’re as excited as we are to decorate our RV, check out this adorable fall RV flag.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

Tip of the Day

Happier full-time RV living with your partner

By Ray Burr, loveyourrv.com

Thinking about full-time RVing with your significant other? If not full-timing, how about extended RVing? Anne and I have been together over 16 years and lived full-time in an RV for over nine. Thankfully, we’re very compatible and have grown even closer while RVing. We manage to cohabit in 180 square feet of living space. How do we manage it without killing each other? Ray has some great tips here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Don’t use the wrong math comparing full-time to vacation RVing

If you’re pondering whether you should jump into the full-time RV lifestyle, don’t make the mistake that some do. They think about the times they’ve taken the rig out for a vacation trip, then they do some kind of weird math in their heads and say, “Well, that’s what full-time RVing must be like.” Not! Here are some comparisons between vacation and full-time RVing to consider. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Sagging slideout topper – What’s an RVer to do?

Reader poll

How often do you purchase something online?

No payment required, just tell us here for free.

Quick Tip

Easily keep pet feeding area clean

Travel with a pet? Michael Hoffman passes along a neat tip: “I use a cheap boot tray in an out-of-the-way spot” to rest food and water bowls in. “It collects all the spills and sloppiness,” he adds. Thanks, Michael!

Website of the day

Fall colors state-by-state

Hard to believe it’s already fall, isn’t it? Here from tripsavvy.com is a state-by-state guide to fall colors. This is handy!

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 40 percent have never broken a bone in their body

• 49 percent received an allowance as a child

• 12 percent carry at least four credit cards with them at all times

Recent poll: For couples, do you get along better at home or on the road?

Trivia

The first time a toilet appeared on TV was in 1957. The popular show “Leave It to Beaver” had a scene where the main characters were keeping a pet alligator in a toilet tank. They ran into a problem, though, when the Standards and Practices department of TV told them they couldn’t show a toilet on screen. They compromised and were allowed to show the toilet tank, as long as the toilet bowl was kept off-camera.

*What’s so special about an armadillo giving birth? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our Golden Doodle, “Hooch”, loves to relax on our 3rd floor balcony. He may look calm in this favorite way for him to watch the world go by …. until a UPS truck or FedEx truck goes by. Then, those drivers know that Hooch is on post protecting his street corner!” —Greg Johnson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 50+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Q:) What happens when you step on a grape?

A.) It lets out a little wine.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com