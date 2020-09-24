RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 24, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1435

“Everything I was I carry with me, everything I will be lies waiting on the road ahead.”―Ma Jian

On this day in history: 1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation’s first National Monument.

How do you clean your RV’s roof?

By Dicor Products

RV owners should get their roofs cleaned at least twice a year to prevent damaging substances from getting too embedded and creating permanent stains. This also will help avoid mold and mildew that grow on organic matter attached to your roof. Especially if your RV is parked under trees for extended periods of time, your roof can be a ripe target for bird droppings, mulberry stains, tree sap, mold, mildew, fungus and the like.

Heading “Out West”? Don’t miss these BLM gems!

The Weather Channel once published a photo-heavy feature called “Most Amazing Hidden Gems in Every State.” Included in the lot were four “gems” under the watch-care of the Bureau of Land Management, all of them Out West – in California, Colorado and New Mexico. You don’t want to miss these!

Yesterday’s featured article: Avoid black tank “pyramid” problems.

Do you have a current passport?

Use window foil for heat/cold and light/dark control

Use bubble foil, like in the car front windows, in your rig windows to reduce heat in summer and keep heat inside in the cold. You can buy it by the roll and cut to fit each window. Also works well in the bedroom to block out early daylight, or for nice darkness during afternoon naps. (Editor’s note: This would also block out late-night car lights through the bedroom window in a campground.) Thanks to Ray Burr at Love Your RV!

Best smartphone apps for RV living

Before clicking this link, make sure you have some free time because you’re going to want to download all these to your phone right away. They’ll make your life a lot easier.

And the Survey Says…

We've polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we've learned about them:

• 20 percent travel with their roof vents open

• 67 percent have never boondocked for more than a week at a time

• 47 percent would not remove someone else’s laundry from the machine, even if the cycle was done

Recent poll: For snowbirds: Will you head south this winter as usual?

The human nose can detect more than 1 trillion scents. Wow!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“The most lovable weirdo we know. Our Stella (Vizsla) loves to comfort herself to sleep with her paw.” —Tony Gotelli

