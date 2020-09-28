RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 28, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1437

“The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it.” —Sydney J. Harris

On this day in history: 1928 – Alexander Fleming notices a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin.

Tip of the Day

Tips for Interstate highway RV driving

By Ray Burr, Love Your RV

The right lane is your friend. There are many advantages to staying in the far right lane: It’s where the slower traffic like your RV is expected to be; you can see better behind you using the driver’s side mirror; in an emergency the shoulder is right there for a pull-over. Here are several great tips to keep you safe on the Interstate. Maybe you’ll learn something new; otherwise, these will be good reminders.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Dogbone adapter confusion cleared up – Part 1

Dear Readers,

I’ve had several postings this week over on my RVelectricity Facebook group about dogbone adapters. No, these are not the bones that you actually feed your dog. But you’ll see below that they sort of resemble the cartoon version of a big juicy bone any cartoon dog would love.

In the RV world these are AC power adapters that allow you to plug your 50-amp shore power RV into a 30- or 15-amp pedestal outlet. Or you can go the other way ’round and plug your 30-amp shore power RV into a 50-amp pedestal outlet. Continue reading.

RVer’s campsite railroad keeps passersby smiling

Jim Crowhurst’s garden railroad at the Thousand Trails preserve in La Conner, Washington, always puts a smile on the faces of other campers who pass by. Here’s a three-minute video tour of his layout, as told in Jim’s words.

Do you walk or jog regularly for exercise?

Quick Tip

Merging onto a freeway or passing other vehicles with an RV

You will have slower acceleration when you enter a freeway, so you will need more space. Remember that freeway traffic has the right-of-way, so you must look for gaps large enough to accommodate your vehicle(s). You also need more space when passing other vehicles. Judging how much space you will need takes practice. If you don’t allow enough space and time to complete a pass, you may need to swerve quickly into another lane. This could result in a skidding, over-steering, swaying, or fishtailing trailer. —From California DMV

Website of the day

Hydration Calculator

Camelbak has put together this easy-to-use calculator to tell you how much water you should be drinking while active. The calculator uses your height, weight, age and gender to determine how much water you’ll need.

Trivia

The world’s population has more than doubled since John F. Kennedy was president. Back when he was president between 1960–1965, the world population was between 3 billion and 3.3 billion. As of May 2019, the world population was estimated to be 7.6 billion. That means the world’s population has more than doubled in about 60 years. The United Nations says that by 2050, the population will reach 9.8 billion.

Be like Mike: Don’t forget the fuse!

Mike Sokol says: Your RV has both 120-volt AC electrical systems (like your house), plus 12-volt DC battery systems (like your car). If the power goes out, it could be a circuit breaker (like in your house) or a blown fuse (like in your car). Always carry spare fuses that fit your RV’s battery system. Confirm the exact type and size of fuses your RV needs, then get a set of replacements. Here’s one pack, but be sure to check what your RV actually uses before ordering it.

Leave here with a laugh

