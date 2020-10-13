RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 13, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1448

Tip of the Day

Watch your dumping operation closely (but not TOO closely)

By Greg Illes

I don’t think anyone will argue that the dumping of holding tanks is the worst of RV jobs. This skanky task makes equals of us all: Young or old, rich or poor, we have to get rid of our sewage by dumping the black tank now and then.

Most folks have an understandable aversion to any close association with 30 or more gallons of waste disposal. But there are good reasons to brave the experience and “do it right.” Here are some tips on how to do it.

Do you need a special RV driver’s license? You might!

Driving an RV proves to be easy for most RVers after they get the feel of their rig. But for RVers in 10 states, there may be more to driving or towing an RV than climbing in the driver’s seat and heading down the highway. Find out here if you need a special driver’s license.

Quick Tip

Help for your fridge in cold weather

Weather so cold your refrigerator won’t run properly? Reader Phil E. suggests, “Put duct tape over the upper vents, but just remember to take the tape off when the weather warms up.” Thanks, Phil!

Gary V. and Deb L., full-timers, suggest the following: “One way to modify the vents on the fridge intake is to insert a section of round foam pipe insulation cut to length to fit your unit’s vents. We have spent three years in ski country (often below 0 degrees) and this technique, along with a 40-watt lightbulb in the compartment, kept the fridge working normally even at 9000-feet elevation. And afterwards, no duct tape residue to clean up, and you have just what you need for the next time it’s needed.” Thanks, Gary and Deb!

Website of the day

EarthCam

Want to know what the weather is like in New York right now? Want to see how many people are at the Eiffel Tower? EarthCam has live webcams all over the world to help you moderate some of your wanderlust.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 28 percent say their RV had just one previous owner before they bought it

• 29 percent make a strong effort to limit their use of single-use plastics

• 82 percent never have to go to the chiropractor

Trivia

Maine is the only U.S. state that borders just one other state. Think about it, it’s true!

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Meet Maggie the Wonder Beagle.” —Richard Bauer

