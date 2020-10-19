RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 19, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1452

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Life is like a dogsled team. If you ain’t the lead dog, the scenery never changes.” —Lewis Grizzard

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Seafood Bisque Day!

On this day in history: 1789 – John Jay is sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the United States.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

RVers must take responsibility for their own safety

By Bob Difley

RVers must take responsibility for their own safety, especially when boondocking. One of the many joys associated with boondocking is finding those pristine, backwoods campsites or forest service campgrounds that have a minimal connection with civilization. At the same time, they have lots of birds, wildlife, trees, canyons, wild rivers and tumbling streams. Along with those amenities comes difficult access, no cell phone signal, no TV or radio reception, and little, if any, presence of authority. Just the way we like it … until a natural emergency occurs. Read more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Solis 59PX class B motorhome from Winnebago. As he reports, the small unit reminds him a lot of the VW Westfalia camper vans of years past. But the new Solis 59PX definitely packs in a whole lot more features than those of the minimal Volkswagen campers. Learn more.

In tomorrow’s newsletter we profile Forest River’s new River Ranch fifth wheel trailer.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

My WAG chart on solar panels and air conditioners

Hey Mike,

Please help me understand this. I’ve been following your recent articles about solar panels and air conditioners, and wonder if there’s a simple chart you can provide that will give us a hint of just how hard/expensive or easy/cheap this is to do. And do we really need a SoftStartRV to run an air conditioner with a 2kW inverter, or is that just sales hype? I really appreciate your straight talk on these complicated topics. —Doug Z.

Read Mike’s response (and find out what “WAG” is, if you don’t know) here.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Spending time with Mother Nature is good for your brain

Those who enjoy the outdoors know that nature can have a positive effect on one’s attitude and feelings of well-being. But now, a professor claims it is also good for your brain. On average, Americans spend about 10 hours a day in front of a computer or other electronic device and less than 30 minutes a day outdoors. That is a claim made by David Strayer, a professor of psychology at the University of Utah, who says that all this time spent with technology is making our brains tired. Read more.

Reader poll

How many burners are there on your RV’s kitchen stove?

If you can’t remember, go count, then tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

We’ve published a book!

The third edition of The ABCs of RVing by editor Chuck Woodbury has arrived! The book is for RV beginners, those just getting started who don’t even know the right questions to ask about buying or using an RV. It’s quick reading and will get newbies up to speed on choosing the right RV (for them), buying it at the best price, and then using it. It provides important information that will keep them out of trouble, both in the buying process and then on their trips. If you know someone who is considering buying an RV, please let them know about this. You can learn more about the book or order it for instant reading by clicking here. (The print edition should be available by next week.)

Quick Tip

Easier backing in after dark

It is always best to get to an RV park in the daylight, but if you ever need to back into a campsite in the dark it helps to have rope lights on hand. You can quickly plug them in and lay the rope lights on both sides of the parking pad to help illuminate and guide backing in. It is less stressful than trying to follow someone waving a flashlight around. Thanks to Nanci Dixon

Website of the day

Norcold Refrigerators

Time for a new fridge for your RV? Or just curious about what’s available? Check here for the RV refrigerator lineup at Norcold, the most popular maker of RV refrigerators in America.

Join the RVtravel.com Facebook Group RV Advice. Share tips with fellow RVers 24/7. Moderated by our editors.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RV Shrink: RV awning – Use it, don’t lose it!

• The peace and satisfaction of “living small”

• KOA to open new park: RVs not welcome

#936-1

Trivia

According to a 2018 study from Arizona State University, most people think dogs are cutest when they are between six and eight weeks old. However, it does vary slightly depending on the breed, according to National Geographic. They write: “Jack Russell terriers peaked at 7.7 weeks, Cane Corsos at 6.3 weeks, and White Shepherds at 8.3 weeks.”

Something better than duct tape? Yup.

Duct tape is the greatest thing for on-the-fly repairs of all kinds. But you may want to add Waterproofing Repair Tape to your tape deck. The manufacturer claims this stuff is so good that it’ll stick to almost anything, and it’ll do it even underwater. Read more about this handy tape here. Trust us, it’s sticky, durable, and you’ll want some for yourself.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Duncan was a rescue from the Denton Animal Shelter. He was just a handful when I first got him and all white except for his points. He had been feral and it took quite some time for him to warm up to me. Now he’s the most loving boy ever with his large blue eyes and Lynx Point markings. He’s a big boy weighing in at 13 lbs.” —Gaines

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

The sergeant-major yelled, “Private Philpott, I didn’t see you at camouflage training this morning!” Philpott replied, “Thank you, Sir!”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com