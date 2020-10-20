RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 20, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.” —Elizabeth Lawrence

On this day in history: 1973 – The Sydney Opera House is opened by Queen Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.

A quick guide to troubleshooting RV furnace problems

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

When winter arrives, most service calls I get are for RV furnace problems. So let’s review the do’s and don’ts. First of all, not knowing what you are doing with a gas-fired appliance can be dangerous, no matter how easy it looks on YouTube. Knowledge of multi-meter use is essential. So is understanding how the furnace sequence of operation goes. Continue reading.

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Palomino River Ranch fifth wheel. As he reports, this new fifth wheel features under-floor storage almost the entire length of the body of the coach. Learn more.

Tour Will Smith’s $2.5 million RV

This is definitely not your average RV. It’s actor Will Smith’s $2.5 million two-story home on wheels. Quad slides and a roof that rises 3 1/2 feet afford the actor and his friends 1,200 square feet of pure luxury. Fourteen TVs and state-of-the art electronics are just a few of the many amenities that add up to a living space as comfortable as those in any mansion. Watch the video.

Have you ever spent the night in your RV in a Cracker Barrel parking lot?

Think about it for a moment (and remember those cheesy hashbrowns fondly…) then tell us here.

A good friend: Google Maps

When looking for a parking lot to pull into, open Google Maps. Although it is not a current view, you will be able to see if the area behind the building is a full pull-through or is a dead end. Thanks for the tip, Christine DeAbi!

Best diner in every state

Everyone loves a good diner, right? You can get breakfast, lunch or dinner at any time of day and you always pretty much know what to expect. Taste of Home has put together this list of the best diner in every state. Bon appetit!

Having this might save your life!

Reader Bill Jeffrey writes: “Add a marine air horn to your emergency pack. Small, light, cheap, easy to use, and can be heard for miles. They are way louder than you can yell. They double as a deterrent to scare away coyotes, bears, and so forth, and can also be used to re-unite parties that have gotten separated. You can get them on Amazon for a good price. They weigh only a few ounces and easily drop into your day bag.”

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 51 percent always run their RV refrigerator on electricity, not propane

• 3 percent are so afraid of flying on an airplane that they won’t fly

• 7 percent have four TVs in their RV

Like to jog? Like to run? According to conditioning coach Mike Antoniades, you’re only jogging if you’re moving at speeds less than 6 mph. If you’re going faster than that, you’re technically running.

*Is there an age where humans think dogs are the cutest? Yup. National Geographic told you what age that is yesterday…

Need a step up?

Designed to fit over almost any tire, the TireStep allows you to reach three important areas of your truck or SUV: the engine compartment, the roof, and the bed. For fifth wheel owners, the TireStep may be the helper you've been wanting for a long time and just didn't know it. Reaching over the truck bed using the TireStep is not a problem while hitching or unhitching your rig.

“Here are Annie and Holly jeeping.” —Tom Fitch, Fort Collins, CO

Do you know why gourds gossip so much? To give ’em pumpkin to talk about!

