RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 29, 2020

Issue 1460

“When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.” ―John Muir

Use your cruise control or overdrive while towing?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When towing a travel trailer, should or can you use your cruise control or overdrive? These are questions that can puzzle new RVers — and even some veterans. Here’s a school of thought where most folks who’ve had cruise tend to agree: Towing a trailer with cruise control is fine — with certain caveats. Continue reading.

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 Fleetwood Discovery LXE 36HQ 25th Anniversary Edition. As he reports, this 36’ diesel pusher motorhome celebrates the company’s quarter of a century in business by creating a premium model with some noteworthy features. Learn more.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the Alliance Paradigm 310RL?

Try these fall and winter national park camping destinations

If you are not quite ready to call an end to your camping season or are looking longingly at becoming a snowbird, consider these national parks and monuments that are too hot for summer camping but are popular with off-season campers and snowbirds for the fall and winter seasons. Read more.

When buying food, how often do you choose a generic brand over a name brand?

Full-timers and health insurance

[Insurance] affordability is in the eye of the beholder, but there are many companies that will provide varying levels of health insurance for a monthly or semi-annual fee. The obvious point here is even a short hospitalization can produce tens of thousands of dollars in costs and an office or urgent care visit with the attending tests can run into several thousands.

If you set out on the full-time lifestyle without health insurance, you are betting everything you have that neither of you will become seriously ill. It’s a crapshoot, my friends. I cannot in good conscience recommend this lifestyle to you without your having adequate health insurance coverage. From So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]. Available on Amazon.com.

Protect yourself from intruders, bears and more!

Online resources for RVers

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

“This is Tayla (dog) and Takota (cat). Tayla is 5 years and a very experienced RVer – she has been to Alaska and back besides several other trips. She loves to ride in front of the passenger on the dashboard (on emergency stops she, fortunately, does not go through the windshield). For Takota, this is his first outing in the motorhome. He seemed to like it. Best part for him was all the miller moths to chase! Don’t have the heart to tell him that will not happen every trip.” —Kaeleen Buckingham

