RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 12, 2020

More on eliminating hitch clunk

By Dave Helgeson

Clunk! If you pull a travel trailer you are likely to hear this sound being emitted from your hitch after a few years of use. The culprit? Wear in and around the hitch pin, receiver and hitch shank. The resulting “slop” allows the hitch shank to shift back and forth in the receiver when you stop and start. When you stop, the trailer shifts forward against the hitch pin, and when you start moving again the weight shifts back.

I have experienced this problem on my last two tow vehicles. Both vehicles were still under warranty when the problem surfaced. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the $190,000 Bowlus Road Chief Travel Trailer. As he reports, “This is a beautiful piece of craftsmanship and a work of art and it truly is functional in every sense of the word.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Homegrown Trailers Timberline Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Corps of Engineers campgrounds among RVers’ favorites

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation with more than 90,000 campsites across the country at more than 450 lakes and waterways. Many RVers consider COE parks the best places to camp. Military members on R & R are eligible for free camping. Here’s a quick look at Raystown Lake in Pennsylvania, which is a great example of what to expect at a Corps campground. Watch the video.

Yesterday’s featured article: National Parks contain volcanoes with highest threats

Do you have a dash camera on your RV or tow vehicle?

Monocular telescope connects to phone, wow!

Older motorhome entrance steps

“If you leave the master switch OFF when you drive away, the step should retract when you turn the ignition key ON. But when you park and turn the ignition OFF, guess what? The step is UP and the master switch is still OFF. The step may NOT extend until the master control switch is turned back ON. Watch that first step: It’s a big one! Newer RVs ‘remember’ to extend the step, even if the master switch is OFF, after driving.” —From Motorhomes Made Easy with Bill’s Hints.

PawCulture

Any dog fans out there? This is your site for everything dog-related. Tons of advice about owning Fido, breed information, best gear out there, dog-friendly spots in major cities, etc. If it’s about dogs, you’ll find it on this totally pawsome site.

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 7 percent are active on Facebook and post something at least once a day

• 2 percent have rented an RV in another country (outside of North America) to travel

• 7 percent play golf often, and 22 percent play golf occasionally

Nearly 163,000 pints of Guinness beer is wasted in facial hair every year. A research study commissioned by Guinness found that 162,719 pints of the beloved stout gets wasted each year. The study found that 0.56 milliliters of the beer gets trapped on the mustache or beard with each sip, and it takes about 10 sips to finish a pint (for the average person with facial hair).

*The invention of the teabag was an accident. Why? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

“Our grand dog Nova” —Don Plyley

Please, forgive me father, pastor, vicar, padre, priest… for I have synonymed.

*If you’re in need of another laugh, check out this video we posted in early October.

