RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 1, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1483

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.’” ―Martin Luther King Jr.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat a Red Apple Day!

On this day in history: 1913 – Ford Motor Company introduces the first moving assembly line.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Should you buy a damaged RV and fix it up yourself?

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

For the majority of folks, buying a damaged RV and fixing it up themselves is an absolutely terrible idea. Why do I say that? Several reasons come to mind… Find out what they are here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 CrossRoads Zinger ZR259FL Travel Trailer. As he reports, “It’s nice to see such a unique floor plan and one that’s very usable in a relatively towable package.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Little Guy Max Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Penetrating oil can save the day!

It can be a bad day on the road if you break down and need to loosen a screw or bolt and it won’t budge. Here’s help: This rust eater, deep penetrating oil will penetrate rust, scale and corrosion to free parts and assemblies instantly. It will free up rusted machine screws, bolts, nuts, clamps for mufflers and tail pipes, locks and more. You need this! Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, December 1, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

LAST WEEK, THREE READERS RESPONDED and each claimed a $25 Amazon gift certificate. Congratulations to Dave A. of Pasadena, Maryland, Terri C. of Enfield, Connecticut, and Blaise B. of Marinette, Wisconsin.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Carry a gun in your RV or plan to? Watch this!

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury explains how a law-abiding citizen of one state may risk getting in trouble by carrying a gun in another state, where laws differ. A survey by RVtravel.com revealed that 40 percent of RVers carry a weapon all or most of the time. RVers or others who travel with a firearm outside their own state should know the laws. Watch the short video. And if you do carry a firearm, here is a guide you should carry with you.

Yesterday’s featured article: Dog accidentally changes gears, sending motorhome rolling into lake

Reader poll

What is your favorite way to eat eggs?

Pick an option or two here…

*Yesterday’s poll taught us that most of you do not sing in the shower. Do you?

Quick Tip

Water pump wacky?

If your water pump runs a few strokes and then stops, only to repeat the sequence a few minutes later, you probably have a dripping faucet or a leak. In addition to all faucets, check the pressure fitting for a drip and the water heater drain plug for leaks. If no leaks are found, you probably have a malfunctioning pump pressure cutoff switch.

Website of the day

Buy your hunting or fishing license online!

Here’s another link to make things easy. Buy your hunting or fishing license online – no need to go to a store and buy one in person.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Of all spectator sports, 45 percent enjoy watching football the most and 19 percent enjoy watching auto racing

• 8 percent say they love to dance and that it’s one of their favorite things to do

• If they’re going to dine out for a meal, 37 percent would prefer to go out for dinner

Recent poll: How often do you use a printed directory when searching for a campground?

Trivia

If someone asked you when vending machines were invented, you’d guess fairly recently, wouldn’t you? After all, it’s not like Cleopatra demanded Doritos at the touch of a button… But you’re wrong. The earliest known reference to vending machines is in the work of Hero of Alexandria, who was an engineer in first-century Roman Egypt. And what did the first machine dispense? Holy water. The machine accepted a coin, which fell onto a pan attached to a lever. Then the lever opened a valve, which would allow holy water to flow out. The pan would tilt slowly until the coin fell off, and then the water would stop dispensing.

*Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Yesterday’s trivia answers that.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Anakin saying…’What are you doing?'” —Rob Boyer

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Thinking of going full-time? This 9-chapter, 72-lesson course will teach you everything you need to know. Check it out.

Leave here with a laugh

A teacher asks her 3rd grade class what they want to be when they grow up. Little Johnny says, “I wanna be a fighter pilot, then a billionaire, go to the most expensive clubs, find me the finest wife, give her a Ferrari worth over a million bucks, an apartment in Copacabana, a mansion in Paris, a jet to travel throughout Europe, and an Infinite Visa Card.” The teacher is shocked. “OK … Um, Sarah, what about you?” “I want to be Johnny’s wife!”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com