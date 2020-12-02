RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 2, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1484

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“I said to my soul, be still and wait without hope, for hope would be hope for the wrong thing; wait without love, for love would be love of the wrong thing; there is yet faith, but the faith and the love are all in the waiting. Wait without thought, for you are not ready for thought: So the darkness shall be the light, and the stillness the dancing.” ―T.S. Eliot

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Mutt Day! Happy National Mutt day from the RVtravel.com staff mutts, Astor, Archie and Buddy!

On this day in history: 1867 – At Tremont Temple in Boston, Charles Dickens gives his first public reading in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Extending the life of an RV battery

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Routine maintenance and recharging a discharged battery as soon as possible will extend the life of the battery. The leading cause of dead lead-acid batteries is sulfation. When a battery is in a low state-of-charge for a period of time, small crystals start forming on the plates. If it remains in this condition for an extended period of time without recharging it, the battery is ruined.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• RV Battery Care & Maintenance E-Book Training Course

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Safari Condo Alto R1713 Travel Trailer. As he writes, “To say that these are unique would be an understatement as these teardrop-shaped travel trailers are very light and very capable given their exterior dimensions.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 CrossRoads Zinger ZR259FL Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, December 2, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

LAST WEEK, THREE READERS RESPONDED and each claimed a $25 Amazon gift certificate. Congratulations to Dave A. of Pasadena, Maryland, Terri C. of Enfield, Connecticut, and Blaise B. of Marinette, Wisconsin.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Forget insect spray! Just paint yourself with stripes

Here’s news about a new way to keep those bugs away! No, we’re not talking about a new bug spray, or DEET or Avon or anything else you spray or rub on your body! No, we’re talking about a new study which shows that if don’t want insects to take a liking to you, just paint yourself with stripes. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Carry a gun in your RV or plan to? Watch this!

Reader poll

Have you ever shopped for groceries online for home or RV delivery?

Tell us here, please.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Spot the spouse!

“After our first trip with our RV, we quickly learned that establishing a setup and break camp routine was necessary. Even after a few years, we have made a few changes but after a trip two weeks ago a new rule has been set in place called ‘where is your spouse!’ Before you double-check the hook-ups and you pull forward to check the brakes…make sure you see your spouse! As scary as the experience was for me, the wife, I hold no hard feelings and I was fine. Two skinned knees, elbows, and arms – but all is good. I want to tell other couples that when moving the RV for any reason, the significant other should be in the seat next to you, or clearly visible in those big mirrors. Stay safe, my RV friends!” Thanks for the tip, Tracee Clepper!

Hitch Ball Lubricant extends the life of your hitch mount!

Protect hitch balls and receivers from corrosion with this high-film strength and waterproof grease. Formulated to stay where you apply it, this lubricant reduces friction, wear, rust, water corrosion and noise. Compatible with any variety of trailer applications like receiver hitches, ball mounts, hitch balls, locks, couplers, jacks, and more. Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

Sanidumps

Looking for a nearby dump station? Use this website to find every dump station in your area.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• This campground is top secret. Do you know where it is?

• Keep “virus-safe” at the fuel pump

• It’s a tank. It’s a trailer. It’s Aussie RV innovation

#946-1

Trivia

How many employees do you think Facebook has? Go ahead, take a guess. Scroll down to find out.

*Yesterday we told you the fascinating story of the first vending machine. You won’t believe how old it is! Read about it here.

This trekking pole lights the way…

RVTravel.com writer Tony Barthel reviews (and loves) the WayLight™ Multi-Functional Camping LED Light and Trekking Pole. This neat pole can be used as a trekking pole/walking stick, flashlight, and camp light. This is one nifty camping gadget! Read more about it here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Chewie loves going on adventures. He is a Shih Tzu/Poodle mix who thinks everyone loves him. His favorite person in the whole world is the pizza delivery person. His favorite day is Saturday, which is soft food (Puppy Crack) day. It got named that because he goes wild when we get up on Saturday until he gets his soft food. He is a great travel companion and he loves chasing the ball when we throw it. He wasn’t crazy about our first RV; however, now that we have upgraded to a fifth wheel he seems to be happy to stay ‘home’ when we have to go get groceries. You couldn’t ask for a better pup.” —Richard Palmer

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

My girlfriend accused me of stealing her thesaurus. Not only was I shocked, but I was also aghast, appalled and dismayed!

Trivia answer: As of June 30, 2020, Facebook has 52,534 employees. Wooooow!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com