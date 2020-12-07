RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 7, 2020

Issue 1487

Today’s thought

“After all,” Anne had said to Marilla once, “I believe the nicest and sweetest days are not those on which anything very splendid or wonderful or exciting happens but just those that bring simple little pleasures, following one another softly, like pearls slipping off a string.” ―L.M. Montgomery

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Illinois Day!

On this day in history: 1963 – Instant replay makes its debut during the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tip of the Day

Maintain your battery with 12-volt cigarette lighter adapter

By Mike Sokol

A couple of years ago, I discovered that my dad was starting up and idling his backup car once a week for 5 minutes just to charge the battery. Other than that, he used it once every few months for maybe a 30-minute trip to town and back. What that does is allow a lot of unburned fuel to get into the engine oil, contaminating it. You’re also building up water vapor inside the engine and exhaust system, which can combine with the unburned hydrocarbons in the oil to form acid (IIRC Sulfuric Acid, but I need to confirm that with one of my chemistry engineering colleagues). This acid can attack your vehicle’s engine bearings as well as rust out your exhaust system prematurely.

What to do? Well if you can’t take your car (or RV) out for an hour ride to warm up the engine and boil out all the water vapor and unburned gasoline, then it’s best not to start it up at all. But you’ll still want to keep the battery fully charged (without overcharging). I bought this top-rated NOCO Genius battery maintainer and added the optional cigarette lighter adapter for my dad’s backup car that he kept in the garage. That way he could simply plug the battery maintainer into an always-on 12-volt outlet through an open window in his car without having to lift the hood or remember how to hook it up. I highly recommend this unit, with or without the 12-volt adapter plug.

Mike is the author of the highly-regarded book RV Electrical Safety.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Cherokee Wolf Pack 24Gold14 Toy Hauler. As he reports, “Unlike yesterday’s review of the Jayco Jay Flight SLX 8 265TH Toy Hauler, this one comes closer to what some think of as a traditional toy hauler.” Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

One battery tender for two 12-volt batteries?

Dear Mike,

I have two questions for you. I have two 12V batteries on my rig hooked up in parallel. Can I use a standard battery minder to keep them over the winter or do I need a special one for two batteries? And, what is the best way to connect them, bring them inside? Thanks for your help! —Kelly

Read Mike’s response.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Why you should not refill disposable propane cylinders, with an exception

Some 40 million one-pound disposable propane cylinders are sold each year in the USA. National park visitors often just leave them in a dumpster – which in 2014 amounted to 23,000 of the little metal cylinders at Yosemite National Park alone, costing more than $1 each for proper disposal. So why not refill the smaller cylinders? There are several good reasons.

‘Earthquake Putty’ a favorite of RVers, keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Reader poll

How often do you buy a lottery ticket?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Compass points keep your rig cooler

“If your awning is on the south side, as mine is, we always park pointing/heading east so the smallest areas (front and back ends of the RV) get the east/west rising/setting sun during hot times. It also keeps our refrigerator on the coolest, north side. We also use Reflectix in all sunny windows to block out some sun heat.” Helping us chill out, our thanks to Becca Ray.

Mini dehumidifier removes moisture from RV

This mini dehumidifier from Pro Breeze quickly and efficiently removes moisture from the air. It is perfect for use in small areas like RVs. It extracts up to 9 ounces of moisture per day with a large 16-ounce capacity water tank that will automatically shut off when full. Very quiet, too. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

Big Rig Resorts

As their website says, “Big Rig Resorts.com is dedicated to the owners of those Big Rigs who seem to continually have a problem finding a place to park them. This is an RV Park directory to help you solve the problem.”

#946F

Trivia

Ever had to outrun a cockroach? If so, it would’ve been a close race. Cockroaches can run on two legs and can reach speeds of 5 feet per second! That’s probably not what you wanted to learn today…

Come into the light!

Our favorite electricity guy, Mike Sokol, uses this Caterpillar pocket light for just about everything. He writes, “I bought one of these CAT CT1000 Pocket COB Lights a few months ago and liked it so much that I also picked up one for my dad. I’ve dropped it a bunch of times, and it still keeps working, like any of the other tough-as-nails CAT products.” It easily clips on to your belt, shirt pocket, or anything magnetic, so you can work hands-free. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Nefe, our Savannah cat, walking on her leash through Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in Idaho. As she is still a kitten, she has been on multiple camping trips and has learned how to walk and hike with us on a leash. She even goes for motorcycle rides with us.” —Terryl Parry

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

