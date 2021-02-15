RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 15, 2021

Issue 1536

Tip of the Day

Simple ways to keep RV pipes fresh and clean

By Gail Marsh

“Away go troubles, down the drain!” This old Roto-Rooter advertising jingle has been looping through my brain lately, as we’ve recently experienced some trouble with our RV’s gray tank. Specifically, one drain empties slowly (shower) and another drain occasionally emits an unpleasant odor (kitchen sink). Maybe you’ve experienced similar challenges? Continue reading and see what Gail and her husband did to resolve these drain problems.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new electric Palomino Revolve EV-2 Travel Trailer. He writes, “The Palomino Revolve series is a line of four travel trailers that employ very advanced solar and battery systems and have absolutely no propane aboard at all.” Learn more about these electric trailers here.

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How to fix an open ground problem with a generator

Dear Mike,

We have a 2500 inverter generator and when we plug the surge protector into the generator it gives an open ground code. Do I need to use the surge protector with the inverter generator and, if not, can that open ground fry components in my RV? Also, is there a way to ground the generator? Thanks. —Leslie

Mike explains it all (in easy-to-understand terms) here.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Telltale signs full-time RVing is not for you

Read this list from Liz Wilcox to see if you could “make it” as a full-time RVer. Or if you’re already a full-timer and don’t understand why you’re having difficulties adjusting, this list could help you pinpoint the problem. Get a chuckle here.

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

Quick Tip

12-volt items not working? Check this!

This came in from CeeCee in our comments: “On our trip last fall, the battery disconnect switch by the door of our MH inadvertently got turned off. Be aware that if this switch is off, nothing that requires 12-volt such as furnace, fridge, lights, etc., will work. We were camping in below-freezing temperatures at the time. DH was looking for fuses, circuit breakers, broken connections, anything that might be the cause of the problem. If your 12-volt stuff doesn’t work, check this switch. It may save you much troubleshooting or a service call.” Thanks for the great tip, CeeCee!

Trivia

Ready for a long road trip? Head to Australia and travel across Highway 1. It’s the world’s longest national highway, running about 9,000 miles. It circumnavigates the entire country. Wouldn’t that be a trip?

