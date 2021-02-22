RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 22, 2021

Issue 1541

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Friendship with oneself is all important, because without it one cannot be friends with anyone else in the world.” ―Eleanor Roosevelt

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cook a Sweet Potato Day!

On this day in history: 1878 – In Utica, New York, Frank Woolworth opens the first of many of five-and-dime Woolworth stores.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

3 items you MUST remember to leave at home

By Gail Marsh

You’ve probably seen the many different RV packing lists. Maybe you’ve even made your own. “Must Pack” lists are long! My “Must Leave” list is much shorter. In fact, I’ve found only three items that you really should leave at home. Every time. Just three items! How easy is that? See what three things Gail is talking about here. (You might not have thought of them!)

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Polydrop P17A Teardrop Trailer. Tony writes, “Let’s face it, there are plenty of other small trailers that can be towed by electric vehicles. But Kyung-Hyun Lew styled this trailer and markets it as specifically designed for being towed by electric vehicles. That’s smart.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• ProLite E-Volt All-Electric Travel Trailer

• Luxe LH48FB Fifth Wheel Toy Hauler

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, February 22, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How dry I am – Don’t let your RV battery explode!

Dear Readers,

These pictures just came in from one of my Facebook Group members. Yes, it is indeed as bad as it looks. It appears that the multi-stage charger might have failed and kept pumping significant current into the batteries, after it should have gone into “float” mode. The poster noted that he only had to add water every 6 months, so he consequently only checked the water level every 6 months.

Continue reading about why you should never leave your battery plugged into a standard trickle charger or old-school RV charger.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Make Welcome Centers your first stop when you cross state lines

How do you know where to go or what to do when you’re in a new place? Here’s a great source of that information and more.

Reader poll

Do you attend church?

Please respond here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

USED BY RV TECHNICIANS!

Protect your RV parts from rust and corrosion

T-9 is the RV technician’s choice for attacking corrosion, rusty parts & flushing out old lubricants. It permeates metal crevices & seeps deep inside assembled components to leave a durable protective coating, lubricating without dismantling equipment. It won’t wash off. T-9 will not harm paint, plastic, rubber, fiberglass or vinyl. It can be used on engines, wiring, belts & is safe on electronics. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Fire extinguisher placement tips

We travel in a motorhome which is typical in that the bedroom is in the rear and the exit door is in the front. The fire extinguisher is mounted by the exit door. I bought another fire extinguisher that I mounted next to the bed. If a fire is severe, then we will bail out of a bedroom window. But for anything else, I would rather fight the fire on the way to the exit door. The prospect of climbing out the window and dropping six feet to the ground is something that I would rather avoid. I also keep a fire extinguisher in one of my storage bays. Thanks to Bill O.

Website of the day

The best spring RV destinations

Spring is quickly approaching. Where will you travel to in your RV? Check out this list from Cheapism on the best spring RV destinations. Can we join you?

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This will make you smile… No, really, we mean it. You will smile after using this. Don’t believe us? Check it out.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• It’s checkout time, your RV has a problem, won’t move. What to do?

• This RV wouldn’t budge in a tornado!

• How sewer backflow can get into your fresh water system

#956F

Trivia

How many languages can you name off the top of your head? Go ahead, try! Bet you can’t come up with 3,384, can you? Well, the Bible can! The Bible is at least partially or completely available to read in 3,384 languages.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Belle, the Mini Aussie. She thinks she can drive the motorhome.” —Jackie Holt

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

New book for camping areas managed by the NPS

This recently published book from The Ultimate Public Campground Project describes 2,241 camping areas across the United States that are managed by the National Park Service. If you’re looking for new places to camp, this is the book for you. The project has been growing since 2008 and now has a website and an app too. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com