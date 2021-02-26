RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 26, 2021

Issue 1545

Today’s thought

“He who would learn to fly one day must first learn to walk and run and climb and dance; one cannot fly into flying.”―Friedrich Nietzsche

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pistachio Day!

On this day in history: 1919 – President Woodrow Wilson signs an Act of Congress establishing the Grand Canyon National Park.

Tip of the Day

It’s tax time again – Getting prepared

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

It’s tax time again, so I wanted to talk about getting ready for completing and filing your income tax returns. Whether you use one of the tax preparation software packages that are available, or use a tax professional, you’ll want to have your paperwork together and have it organized. Spending a little time up front to have things in order will save you time, and money, in the long run. It’s time to get ready for your 2020 tax filing, if you haven’t already. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Jayco Jay Flight SLX7 Bunkhouse Travel Trailer. Compared to yesterday’s Rockwood Geo Pro 16BH, this bunkhouse trailer is much, much more affordable. But the type of RVer matters when deciding between the two. Learn more about the Jayco Jay Flight SLX7 here.

Coleman lanterns inspired by founder’s poor eyesight

A classic piece of equipment for generations of campers, hunters, anglers, farmers, soldiers and others who needed a convenient and reliable source of portable outdoor lighting, the Coleman lantern has gone through many changes over the years. W.C. Coleman first encountered the lamp that would change the course of his life in a drugstore window in 1899. Plagued with poor vision, Coleman was stopped in his tracks by the brilliant white light. Read this fascinating history of Coleman lanterns and let us know if you remember camping as a kid with one. (Hand raised.)

Yesterday’s featured article: Would you buy a private aircraft built by an RV manufacturer?

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

While this might seem silly at first, you could really have a good time with this. Click here.

Quick Tip

How to help avoid mold and mildew in your RV



When winter camping in a humid area, mold and mildew can creep in. Electric dehumidifiers are noisy and eat lots of power. Keeping the air moving in your rig can often chase off the mildew creatures, so try running a fan to keep the air circulating. And don’t let your furniture come up against an outside wall if you can help it.

Device keeps fresh water tank clean

Tony Barthel writes: “The RV Inline Sanitizer is the simplest of solutions. It’s essentially a reservoir in which you put bleach and then use a source hose and a delivery hose to fill your fresh water tank. The sanitizer effectively adds the bleach as you fill the tank. It is truly that simple.” Read more about this nifty device here.

Website of the day

Repair Clinic

Have something that needs repairing? You’ll probably find it here. Learn how to repair appliances and products, and order the repair parts while you’re at it too.

Trivia

The world consumes about 2.25 billion cups of coffee each day.

*How do chimpanzees heal themselves? They’re smart, but did you know they were this smart? Click here for yesterday’s trivia.

Travel off the beaten path…

Off the Beaten Path spotlights more than 1,000 of the United States’ most overlooked must-see destinations. In a state-by-state A-to-Z format, this budget-friendly planner reveals the best-kept secret spots so that no matter where you live, you can plan an unforgettable local vacation. Revel in nature, science, art and culture, and encounter the unexpected as you explore undiscovered gems. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“We are fortunate to have rescued these three. The terrier we got while living in Yakima, WA, from the animal shelter 11 years ago, the Doxie was 12 weeks old when we got her and she is now 8 years old and blind. We lived in our RV for six years and they loved it. Especially going and visiting at different campgrounds, the Doxie knew where each ranger station was so she could get a treat. The cat, well, he is a new addition to the family. We had to give up our traveling life and go into a stick-built a year ago. The granddaughter came to live with us and we decided to volunteer at the animal rescue. On the second visit, she fell in love with him and on the next visit he was still there. We are a family of 6 traveling in an RV.” —Joan Littleton

Leave here with a laugh

My wife got so mad at me when I told her she had no sense of direction. She packed up her bags and right!

