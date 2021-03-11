RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 11, 2021

Issue 1554

Today’s thought

Tip of the Day

Tax Corner: Keeping track of income and expenses for a business

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

Dear Neil,

As a new full-timer I’ve begun operating a small business from my RV while we travel. How can I keep track of my income and expenses so I don’t just have a shoebox full of receipts to give my tax professional at income tax time?

Read Neil's response.

Special Announcement

RVelectricity: Ask the Expert with Will Russell from SmartPlug

By Mike Sokol

Join me on Tuesday, March 16, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time) for my next Ask the Expert live stream interview with Will Russell from SmartPlug. You'll be able to text your questions about RV shore power connectors to us in real time, and Will will do his best to answer them for you.

Today’s RV review…

If you're in the market for a smaller travel trailer but don't have youngsters traveling with you, does it make sense to get a bunk model? The obvious customer for these would be someone traveling with children, but what if that's not you? You might actually still consider this floor plan, especially in a smaller trailer.

Two examples of horrible RV hookups

Here are two examples of what any veteran RVer comes upon from time to time. An RVer who finds himself or herself assigned to a campsite like this should demand another site or take their business elsewhere.

Yesterday’s featured article: Stopping full-time RVing like a “hot potato”?

Reader poll

Did you see this improper trailer hitch extension? It’s a disaster in the making! If you missed it last month, check it out here.

Quick Tip

Thermostat not working right?

Reader Steve Willey says: “Our digital thermostat kept the furnace on too long in cold weather and got over 80 inside. The culprit was the location of the thermostat on the panel side of the refrigerator enclosure. The refrigerator is isolated from room heat and vented to outdoors. In freezing weather cold air was surrounding the refrigerator and entering the thermostat through an overly large wiring hole behind it. Sealant and a sheet of foam behind the thermostat cured the problem.”

Website of the day

America’s most beautiful springtime destinations

These are some of the most beautiful places to visit in the spring.

And the Survey Says…

Trivia

Bring back some fruit! If you’re leaving Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines, the airline will let you travel with a box of up to 10 pounds of pineapples or papaya for free. No baggage fees for fruit!

If the cables on the Golden Gate Bridge were stretched around the equator, how many times around would they go?

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our two cats enjoy traveling with us in the Alpine RV 5th wheel. We traveled to AZ last winter from ME, and each day we put them in a large carrier in the back seat of the truck and in the RV when we stop each night. Headed back in Nov. They always travel when we take many 4-5 night trips around Maine. Blaze and Bonnie are brother and sister.” —Bob Duplessie

Leave here with a laugh

“How do you like your steak, sir?” my waiter asked me. “Like winning an argument with my wife!” I answered. “OK, rare it is!”

