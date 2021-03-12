RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 12, 2021

Issue 1555

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Never, ever, let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do. Prove the cynics wrong. Pity them for they have no imagination. The sky’s the limit. Your sky. Your limit. Now. Let’s dance.” ―Tom Hiddleston

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Plant A Flower Day! (Does a cactus count?)

On this day in history: 1912 – The Girl Guides (later renamed the Girl Scouts of the USA) is founded in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Tax Corner: A follow-up to “Keeping track of income and expenses for a business”

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

Dear Neil,

I scan all of my invoices and receipts and keep them on my computer. I destroy all of the paper copies in order to save space and not have a box of papers in my RV. As well, I only use one bank account for all of my personal and business income and expenses. I think that the saving in bank fees makes this worthwhile. Your comments?

Read Neil’s comments here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Special Announcement

RVelectricity: Ask the Expert with Will Russell from SmartPlug

By Mike Sokol

Join me on Tuesday, March 16, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time) for my next Ask the Expert live stream interview with Will Russell from SmartPlug. You’ll be able to text your questions about RV shore power connectors to us in real time, and Will will do his best to answer them for you. Make sure to sign up for a YouTube reminder here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Flagstaff 524EWS Fifth Wheel. As he reports, “I like this floor plan a lot. It’s easily towable and short enough that you won’t be too concerned about getting into a lot of places larger fifth wheels might not fit into.” See how this fifth wheel compares to others Tony has reviewed in the past.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Venture Sonic Lite SL160VBH? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, March 12, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Herb B. from Livingston, Texas.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

A creative way to get a free long-term RV site

Need a place to “settle in” for a little while but don’t have the cash to pay high rates at RV parks? One enterprising RVer explains his methodology for developing leads for places to stay in his RV. Learn how.

Yesterday’s featured article: Two examples of horrible RV hookups

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

On average, how often do you check your personal email?

You’ve got mail! Tell us here.

Quick Tip

Insect infestations

Just like your home, your RV is a prime candidate for a new insect nest (bugs like RVing, too). Once the bugs are in they’re hard to get out, so be proactive! Treat the spot your RV is stored on with ground pesticides recommended by your local home and garden center. This is especially important right around where the RV touches the ground in any way. When parking at a campsite look around for signs of bugs like anthills. I always carry a can of spray with me so if I see this, I can treat the area before exposing my expensive coach to an invading army.

The same rules for avoiding infestation at home apply here. Cleanliness is key: Clean the inside of the coach, especially the kitchen, the floor and under the cabinets. The smell will attract the bugs. If you end up with bugs in the RV, go after them right away. Your local home and garden center or a professional exterminator can help. Remember, the longer they’re in there, the harder it will be to eliminate them and the more damage they can do!

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

The fact that the item description literally says “SAVES RELATIONSHIPS” says it all… See for yourself.

Website of the day

13 California road trips you should take at least once

Reader’s Digest leads you on 13 trips through California that you should take at least once in your lifetime. It sure is a beautiful state!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Trivia

Yesterday’s fun fact told you a little-known secret about Hawaii, but if you really want to explore an island, head to Japan. Japan consists of over 6,800 islands. That should keep you busy for a while…

Block window glare with movable sunshades

[Caveat: Check state laws before using these while driving.]

Kate Doherty writes, “The automatic shades in motorhomes are great for front-facing glare, but sometimes quartering slivers of bright sunlight affect vision comfort for both driver and passenger. We found these sunshades more effective, especially on the middle of our Jeep front windshield, to reduce glare without impeding vision as the sun visors don’t extend far enough. Because they are so flexible, they fit well in curved windshields.” Read more or order some here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My 10-year-old black lab, Sophie, gets comfortable with the armrest.” —Michael Morris

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com