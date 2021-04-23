RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 23, 2021

Issue 1585

Today’s thought

“The storms will come and the winds will rise and the gusts will threaten to pull you from your roots. Let the winds come. Let them rage and know that you will not break in the breeze, you will bend. Bend. Always bend because you are made of more strength than you know, because you are better than the breaking.” —Tyler Knott Gregson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Picnic Day!

On this day in history: 2005 – The first-ever YouTube video, titled “Me at the zoo”, was published by co-founder Jawed Karim.

Tip of the Day

Sniffing out RV smells and how to eliminate them

By Gail Marsh

We’ve all been there. You come home to your RV after a day out and what greets you as you enter? A smell. And not just any smell. A horrible smell. It’s not always easy to identify the cause of the smell and harder still to eliminate it. Maybe these tips will help…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108TB Travel Trailer. See what changes Winnebago made to their 2021 line of towables, and see what Tony likes about them here.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2021 Winnebago Voyage 3639BHL Fifth Wheel?

Is this your RV?

Facelift your RV with new carpet or flooring

One of the biggest ways to make your older RV feel new is to install new floor coverings. Face it, after a fair amount of living in your RV, those “show every spot of dirt” carpets that manufacturers so thoughtfully install begin to look a bit “doggy.” Can you replace it, or will you need a professional to help? Much depends on the design of your rig. Learn more.

Reader poll

Do you exercise for fun on your own or as part of an exercise/workout program?

Quick Tip

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

My son Kevin, the pastry chef and teacher, came home the other day (don’t they always) looking for the bar of “yellow lye soap” to get a big grease stain out of his pants. I remember my grandmother using a yellow bar of Fels-Naptha lye soap on my grandfather’s work clothes (he was a coal miner), and on our skin if we got into the poison ivy. (The formula has since been changed.) According to Chef Kevin, many kitchens and bakeries still keep a bar of Fels-Naptha lye (sodium hydroxide) soap handy for serious grease stain removal. I looked it up and it’s still available at a lot of grocery stores as well as online on Amazon (of course). Here’s a link if you can’t find it locally.

Website of the day

The Best RV Campground Near Hiking Trails

Tie up those hiking boots and get out on the trail! Here are the 10 best campgrounds near beautiful hiking trails to check out.

Clubs and useful organizations

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Recipe of the Day

Betty’s Thai Basil Stir-Fry Chicken

by Betty Bramanis from Sydney

Using Thai basil in this chicken stir-fry adds amazing aroma and flavor to the dish. Thai basil has a savory, anise-like flavor which is completely different from the Italian basil (used in pesto). This stir-fry is sweet and salty with savory chicken and crunchy cashews. Serve with rice and enjoy! If you want to add some spice, top with a little bit of garlic chili sauce.

Yummy! This sounds delicious! Get the recipe.

The latest news headlines for RVers. For a complete recap of the most important news affecting RVers, be sure to read our Sunday RV Travel Newsletter.

Fight Brewing Over Proposed South Carolina RV Park: A proposed 50-site RV park in Spartanburg County, South Carolina has residents up in arms. A firm called T Tree Farms proposed the park on 38 acres of land near Landrum, SC. Nearby residents don’t want trees cut down and any development to occur in an area not governed by the same rules as other local housing developments. They also say they’ve got concerns about safety, sanitation and traffic since RVs would have to travel down two-lane highways to reach the RV park.

Dometic Gobbles Up Valterra Products: It’s always good to know where your parts come from. Dometic is the dominant name when it comes to supplying the RV industry with everything from awnings to refrigerators. Now, the industry giant is set for another growth spurt. The company announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Valterra Products. Valterra is a prime supplier of essential items like RV faucets, lighting, levelers and more. Valterra had sales of $94 million in 2020, up 12% over 2019 sales figures.

Big RVs Get a Break in Montana: The State of Montana has upgraded its allowable maximum travel trailer length from 40 feet to 46 feet. Governor Greg Gianforte recently signed a bill into law that updates the definition of both motorhomes and travel trailers and does away with a former limit of 320-square-feet of gross trailer area. The new law will go into effect October 1, 2021.

Michigan Woman Gathering Info on Rustic Campgrounds: Paige Lackey, an AmeriCorps member working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, is spending the summer touring the state’s rustic campgrounds. Her goal is to improve the DNR’s database of parks and improve online information for other campers. She’s be collecting fresh GPS data for better mapping and snapping photos to help campers research locations.

California Shows Diesel Pushers Some Love: California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) has backed off of a proposal that would have required diesel motorhomes registered in other states to acquire a CARB annual certificate in order to operate on the state’s roads. The certificate would have required a smog check once you arrived in Golden State. If your diesel pusher is registered in the California, you’ll still need to submit periodic emissions testing data, which is basically the smog check used on all other vehicles in the state.

Trivia

600 Americans die each year from falling out of bed. Hey, if you’re sleeping above the cab, buckle up!

*At one point in time, cars were viewed as a “green” alternative to what other type of transportation? Check out yesterday’s trivia for the answer.

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cuddles has been camping with us since found on our street as a kitten, and now full-time since 2016. She is 16 years old and stays indoors.” —Lee Kissell

Leave here with a laugh

I call myself a social vegan. I avoid meet.

