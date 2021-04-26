RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 26, 2021

Issue 1586

Congratulations to Nomadland! The film about “nomad” RVers and van-dwellers took home the award for Best Picture at last night’s Oscars ceremony. The film also took home the awards for Best Actress and Best Director – wow! The photography of the American West is stunning, and you’ll surely find yourself saying “I’ve been there!” during every scene.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, read about it here. The book is well worth a read too. Find it here.

Today’s thought

“But why think about that when all the golden lands ahead of you and all kinds of unforeseen events wait lurking to surprise you and make you glad you’re alive to see?” ―Jack Kerouac

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hug a Plumber Day!

On this day in history: 1956 – The SS Ideal X, the world’s first commercially successful container ship, leaves Port Newark, New Jersey, for Houston, Texas.

Tip of the Day

Why do my RV batteries only last a year or two?

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Why do my RV batteries only last a year or two? What can I do to extend the life of my RV lead-acid batteries? How do I maintain my RV lead-acid batteries? These are all good questions and, yes, a common problem among RV owners is having to replace their lead-acid RV batteries every year or two. Learn 5 tips to extend the life of your lead-acid batteries in this helpful video.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the new 2021 Shasta 21CK Travel Trailer. How does the new Shasta, now made by Forest River, compare to the old Shastas? Well, maybe they shouldn’t have messed with a good thing… Read more and see why here.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Grand Design Transcend Xplor 200MK Travel Trailer

• 2021 Kimbo Truck Camper: The “spaceship”

Is this your RV?

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How to Neutral/Ground bond parallel generators

Dear Mike,

I have a Honda 2000i generator. When I plug in your bonding plug, everything works great and my EMS does not complain when powering my travel trailer. But if I plug in a second Honda generator using the parallel wire kit, do both generators need the neutral ground plug? Or will one suffice since they are now wired together? Thanks. —Jon

Read Mike’s response.

Do not take your picnic table for granted

For most of us, a picnic table is simply something that comes with the campsite we choose for the night. It’s just there, and we give no more thought to it than that. But, like all things, the picnic table has a history. Did you know this?

Reader poll

Do you enjoy fishing?

Quick Tip

Staying safe during a storm

When you arrive at a campground ask at the check-in desk about an emergency plan in case of a bad storm, e.g., tornado or high winds. If they don’t have a plan, make your own. Locate a structure that is safer than your RV, like a bathhouse or the campground office. Brief everybody with you on your plan. RVs are not safe in damaging storms! From Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Also, check out RVtravel.com’s Directory of RV Parks With Storm Shelters.



Website of the day

Bucket-list experiences in America’s National Parks

Wow, we want to do all of these things! How many have you done? Take a look through Cheapism’s slideshow and get your walking shoes on – you’re going to want to get started crossing these off!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Every RVer needs these. No, really, you and you and you!

Recipe of the Day

Cherry Lime Mojito

by Cara J Mastrangello from Albany, NY

This Mojito will be fantastic at any party or BBQ. It’s slightly sweet, tangy and very refreshing thanks to the fresh mint. You taste the rum in this adult beverage, but it’s not overpowering. A great cocktail for warmer nights.

Invite us over for these, will ya? Get the recipe here.

USED BY RV TECHNICIANS!

Protect your RV parts from rust and corrosion

T-9 is the RV technician’s choice for attacking corrosion, loosening rusty parts & flushing out old lubricants. It permeates metal crevices & seeps deep inside assembled components to leave a durable protective coating, lubricating without dismantling equipment. It won’t wash off in rain or mud. T-9 will not harm paint, plastic, rubber, fiberglass or vinyl. It can be used on engines, wiring, belts & is safe on electronics. Boeshield T-9 was developed by Boeing for lubrication and protection of aircraft components. Learn more or order.

The latest news headlines for RVers. For a complete recap of the most important news affecting RVers, be sure to read our Sunday RV Travel Newsletter.

Lazydays Expands in Tennessee: If you’re a fan of Lazydays, you’ll be glad to hear that the company just opened its new dealership in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. They cut the ribbon at the new 42,000-square-foot dealership April 21. The dealership is called Lazydays of Nashville. It’s the third Lazydays in Tennessee, with other locations in Knoxville and Maryville. That now makes 12 Lazydays dealerships in the U.S.

More New Campground Owners on the Way: It appears there’s still plenty of interest in owning your very own campground. Kampgrounds of America Inc. recently held its first in-person Buyer’s Workshop in more than a year. The event was held at the San Antonio/Alamo KOA Holiday April 10-11. More than 50 potential new campground owners showed up to learn what it takes to own and operate their own park. Just in case you think owning a campground might be in your future, the next KOA Buyer’s Workshop is slated for Oct. 23-24 at the Nashville, Tennessee, KOA Resort. Call 800-548-7239 or visit OwnAKOA.com for details.

Only Short-Term RVing at Skagway Campground: If you’ve got plans to head to Skagway, Alaska, when the Canadian border reopens, we’ve got good news for you, and bad news for some Alaska RV owners who live in their rigs over the summer. The municipally owned Garden City RV Park in Skagway is notifying folks who might use their RVs in the park for seasonal housing that they either have to re-occupy their rig by May 15 or get it out of the campground. The city of Skagway wants to use the time before the Canadian border reopens to make improvements at the park, and they don’t want RVs left in “storage” in the way. Last year during the pandemic shutdown, the city allowed RV owners to leave their unoccupied rigs at the park. The city is also telling long-term renters that they will still have to vacate the campground by mid-October because they won’t be hosting any long-term seasonal campers in 2022.

Proposed Colorado Campground Draws Debate: A proposed new RV park and campground in Eagle, Colorado, is pitting neighbor against neighbor in the tiny town 30 miles west of Vail. The park is proposed for 10 acres along Brush Creek Road, and would include 29 RV sites, 20 tent/van sites and 4 group sites, each with two tent pads. The proposal has been approved by Eagle’s planning commission, and the Town Council has set a public hearing for May 11. The tentative name for the project is Base Camp Eagle. Some angry residents claim the new park could host up to 300 people a day, with 96 vehicle parking spaces and 53 campfires – ruining the quiet, rural feel of the community adjacent to the proposed campground.

Trivia

The first Disneyland admission ticket ever sold was in 1955 for just $1. Now that’s a happiest-place-on-earth kind of deal!

Two great guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications has teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project on these two new guides. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various governmental agencies. Learn more about the West edition or Heartland edition.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We take all of our 8 critters with us, but Billy, the 2-1/2 y.o. Portuguese Water Dog, has decided the dashboard of our Sportscoach is his favorite place!” —Ann & Larry Lauer

Leave here with a laugh

