RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Issue 1592

Today’s thought

“You can’t go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand new ending.” ―James R. Sherman

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Teacher Appreciation Day! Thank you, teachers!

On this day in history: 1973 – The 108-story Sears Tower in Chicago is topped out at 1,451 feet as the world’s tallest building.

Tip of the Day

12 ways to support your favorite campground

By Gail Marsh

Do you have a favorite campground? Maybe it’s a state or national park. Or maybe it’s an RV park close to home that your family visits as often as possible. No matter what kind of campground (government-owned, franchised camp, church camp, or privately-owned) you can make a positive difference. You can help ensure that your favorite park will survive to be appreciated years from now. Here are 12 ways you can support your favorite campground.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Coachmen Apex Nano 16T Travel Trailer. As he reports, “I really, really like this little trailer. Despite its small size, the trailer has a good amount of storage so I can store everything I want to take with me.” Learn more.

Get your teeth cleaned at the world’s largest truck stop

At Iowa 80 in Walcott, Iowa, you can fill up on gas, get yourself a bite to eat, view some show trucks, see a movie, get your hair cut, get a back and neck adjustment from a chiropractor and, yes, even get your teeth cleaned. Read more about the world’s largest truck stop right here.

Quick Tip

Unwanted showers? Tame that slideout drenching!

A new RVer complained that when he pulled in his motorhome slideouts, he got a bath. What happened? Rain had accumulated on the slideout and it came right on in with the slide. Yes, slide-toppers will help prevent some of this, but winds can blow rain in underneath slide-toppers and leave you with the same soaking feeling. If it’s been raining, consider de-leveling your rig, forward or back, to allow gravity to dump some of this collected rain off your slideouts before pulling them in. You may still get a bit of water, but it’s better than a bath!

Website of the day

Cinco de Mayo Recipes and Party Ideas

Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow, so we’re sharing these recipe and party ideas a day early so you have time to prepare. You’re absolutely going to want to make the “margarita guacamole.” YUM!

Recipe of the Day

Tri-Color Spinach and Artichoke Mac and Cheese

By Ronna Farley from Rockville, MD

Mac and cheese is one of my favorite comfort foods and I loved the addition of spinach and artichokes to this one-pot recipe. Nice and cheesy, with a hint of spice, I couldn’t stop eating this. So good!

Mac and cheese is the magic word! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

Hey bookworms, there’s a good chance you’ll live longer than those who don’t read! Research from Yale University School of Public Health found a link between reading more books and life expectancy, saying that those who read often live almost two full years longer than those who do not read at all. Happy reading!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Maggie is my copilot. Even though she hates the drive, she does like to play in the RV with me. We play peek-a-boo.” —Karen Restoule

Leave here with a laugh

