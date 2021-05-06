RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 6, 2021

Issue 1594

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST ON APPLE PODCASTS

Today’s thought

“Success is determined not by whether or not you face obstacles, but by your reaction to them. And if you look at these obstacles as a containing fence, they become your excuse for failure. If you look at them as a hurdle, each one strengthens you for the next.” ―Ben Carson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Nurses Day! Thank you, nurses!

On this day in history: 1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened to the public at the Universal Exposition in Paris.

Tip of the Day

How to kill lingering RV refrigerator smells

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Full-timing friends of ours took off for a week away from their RV. On returning home to their hot Southern California RV, they were nearly bowled over by a scent that would cause CSI types to say, “Smell that decomp?” Yep, in their absence the refrigerator decided to take a vacation, too, and the odor of rotting meat and other foods was – to put it politely – simply overpowering. Get some tips on how to rid your fridge of stinky smells, and learn what an RV technician says is the most difficult smell to remove (can you guess?) here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: How to Increase the longevity of your tow vehicle

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Forest River Wildwood FSX 260RT. How does this toy hauler compare to the recently reviewed Northwood Desert Fox? Find out here.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Keystone Arcadia 370RL Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, May 6, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week no readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Your fifth wheel: Leave it hitched or not?

We got an anguished question from a reader: “My husband insists there is nothing wrong with leaving the truck hooked up to our fifth wheel for extended periods of time. And when I say extended, I mean two weeks. … If there are reasons why you should not, what are they?” Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Do you know your Cabela’s history?

Reader poll

How often do you do laundry?

Throw a load in, then respond here.

Special deals at Target.

Quick Tip

RV refrigerator level enough? There’s an app for that

We’ve preached ourselves “blue in the face” about how critical it is to have your rig level to keep from damaging a running RV refrigerator. Here’s Roger M’s two bits: “LP refrigerators need to be within 3 degrees of level to work properly and to avoid problems with the coolant. But what is 3 degrees? Few bubble levels give you a number. I found this FREE one for Android phones. Easy to use and you can even recalibrate it yourself to a known level surface.” Thanks, Roger!

Website of the day

Most scenic National Park overlooks

If you’re planning a trip to any of the National Parks, make sure to check out this list first. Travel + Leisure tells you the 10 most scenic NP overlooks and, boy, they’re beautiful!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is the softest, fluffiest, cutest… Well, just see for yourself.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 58 percent of motorhome drivers say their passengers use the RV’s restroom while the RV is moving

• 69 percent never gamble at casinos

• When shopping online, 57 percent most often use a computer to do their buying

Recent poll: Do you envision yourself living full-time in an RV someday?

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu

by Connie Gereffi from Lumberton, NJ

We love chicken cordon bleu and this is a delightful twist on the recipe. It’s a delicious summer dinner and a different way to prepare chicken breasts. The prosciutto ham and Swiss cheese give the chicken a nice salty kick. Brushing mustard on top and adding the ham helps keep the chicken moist and the flavors melt into the meat. A very delicious dinner recipe.

Sounds like a great dinner to us! Get the recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Easy Healthy Inside-Out Burrito

Mother’s Day is just THREE days away! Check out our Mother’s Day gift guide to surprise Mom or Grandma – there’s still time! Click here to see many fun gift ideas.

Trivia

Who’s the first person in all of the Earth’s history whose name we know? It’s “Kushim,” an accountant from Mesopotamia who lived around 3200 B.C.

*Why would you tell someone you have “Rhinorrhea?” Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Tucker Bojangles. I am a 16-month-old Yellow Lab and I travel full time with my mom and dad in our 5th wheel. I love making new Tucker Buddies wherever we go!” —Dave Jacobson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Make sure to have this Fire Extinguishing Aerosol in your RV

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Comes in a one- or two-pack. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

My boss arrived at work today in a brand new Ferrari. I approached him at his desk and said, “You have an amazing new car! It’s beautiful!” He said, “Thank you! If you work hard, put all your hours in, and strive for total excellence within the company, I’ll get another one next year.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com