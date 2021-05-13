RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 13, 2021

Issue 1599

Today’s thought

“Courage does not always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’” ―Mary Anne Radmacher

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Crouton Day!

On this day in history: 19** – (I won’t say the year for fear of embarrassment.) Your favorite RVTravel.com editor, Chuck Woodbury, was born! Happy Birthday, Chuck!!!

Tip of the Day

Save money while RVing with these 24 tips

By Gail Marsh

Who doesn’t like to save a buck now and then? Owning and driving an RV down the road isn’t cheap, but there are ways to save significant money and still live the RV lifestyle at the same time. You just need to know where to look to find the savings.

Here are some suggestions for saving money. (We hope you’ll add your own ideas in the comments.)

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Thor Rize 18T Mini Motorhome. As he reports, “While Thor makes a number of Class B motorhomes on the Ram Promaster chassis, this is the first one on a platform this diminutive and really offers something for someone who might use the van more as a van most of the time and a camper some of the time.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, May 13, 2021.

If it’s yours you’ll win an RVtravel.com coffee mug!

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

What you should know about lug nuts

Here’s an area of RV tech that few of us give much thought to — until we have a flat tire on the road. These characters play a critical role in RV safety, yet often get little more than lip service. Here are some thoughts and tips on dealing with lug nuts. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Don’t be a sucker: Internet safety for RVers

Reader poll

Would you rather be admired for being handsome/beautiful or for a great mind?

Come on over, you smart, beautiful human, and tell us here.

Quick Tip

Keep passenger-side safe!

“If you’ve ever had to stop on the side of a busy highway you know it can be scary.

Store anything you might need for an emergency stop (tools, flares, etc.) so you’ll have access to them from the passenger side of your vehicle. This could limit your exposure to traffic and keep a bad situation from becoming tragic.” Thanks for the tip, David Baker!

Website of the day

Road Trip USA

Warning: You will want to road trip after looking through this list of classic American road trips. Click on any one of the road trips listed for detailed information.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 49 percent of people say they have traveled outside North America within the last 10 years

• Right now, 34 percent of readers say they’re reading this newsletter on a smartphone

• 20 percent don’t really like their given first name

Recent poll: Will you buy the same type of RV next time around?

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Chipotle Chicken Pizza Rolls

by Lindsey McCue from Los Angeles, CA

OK, these rolls are seriously delicious! A flavorful recipe for the family to help with. The chicken marinade alone is tasty. You may find yourself snacking on the grilled chicken. The combination of the raspberry chipotle sauce with the marinated chicken is a dream. Serve with a little extra sauce for dipping. Yum!

What a fun recipe for the grill! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Easy Cheesy Mexican Stuffed Shells

Trivia

Attention all cereal lovers! If a trip to London is in your future, check out the Cereal Killer Cafe (brilliant name, huh?). At the cafe, you can try hundreds of different types of cereals from around the world. We want to go!

*What famous landmark in New York is struck by lightning 600 times per year?

A.) The Empire State Building

B.) The Statue of Liberty

C.) The Brooklyn Bridge

Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sugar is a 13-year-old shelter adoptee we brought into the RV life last January. She’s pretty skittish still, but our 40′ class A suits her just fine.” —Bob Schilling

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

