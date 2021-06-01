RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Issue 1612

Today’s thought

“Know from whence you came. If you know whence you came, there are absolutely no limitations to where you can go.” ―James Baldwin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Say Something Nice Day!

On this day in history: 1494 – A monk, John Cor, records the first known batch of Scotch whisky.

Tip of the Day

Easy tips to make sure your RV’s fridge stays cool all summer long

By Gail Marsh

If it’s not already, it’s going to get hot pretty soon, and your RV refrigerator is going to need your help! Follow these few easy steps to ensure your fridge (and food) stay cool all summer long. Click here to read.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Airstream Caravel 22FB Travel Trailer. How does the Caravel differ from the Bambi he reviewed last week? In quite a few ways. Learn more in his review.

NEW Our favorite RV camping guidebooks. Our staff uses these excellent books for research and on our trips.

National Trails Day is this Saturday, June 5th.

Celebrate by hiking one of these top 10 best hiking trails in the U.S.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Leave young “abandoned” animals alone

It’s spring, and more young animals are showing up where RVers might frequent. If you come across one of these youngsters, leave it alone. The deer fawning season began in early to mid-May. A newborn fawn’s mottled coat and mother’s care usually hides them from predators. A doe may leave her fawn for hours at a time while she is browsing for food. During that time people may spot the young animal lying alone in tall grass or in a brushy area. Many people interfere with the fawn thinking it has been abandoned by its mothers and needs help. This is rarely the case. Leave all young animals alone unless it’s obviously injured or orphaned. To be sure, spend time observing the animal from a distance to make that determination. Don’t observe from too close or the mother may stay away.

Website of the day

National Parks With Fast Mobile Phone (Download) Service

If whatever National Park you visit is determined by its phone speed (mobile download speed), this list will help you plan.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 83 percent position their toilet paper over the roll (not under)

• 43 percent say they use their RV most to travel, while 31 percent say they use it most to camp, and 27 percent live in it.

• If they needed $5,000 cash today to buy something, 87 percent say they have the cash on the spot.

Recent poll: Have you ever had a mechanical problem with a slide-out that required professional repair?

Recipe of the Day

Salmon Club Sandwich With Dill Caper Aioli

by Robin Lieneke from Chamois, MO

There is nothing ordinary about this sandwich. The salmon is lightly seasoned and cooked perfectly. A cool and tangy caper dill aioli is smeared onto a toasted bun. Then, tomato, lettuce, and bacon top off this amazingly delicious sandwich. With layers of fresh flavors, this is an impressive club sandwich that’s easy to prepare.

Yummy! This sounds like the perfect summer sandwich. Get the recipe.

Trivia

It costs more to make a shredded wheat cereal box than it does to make the actual cereal itself. And we bet it’s like that for many other things too!

*On a clear, moonless night, with no other lights around, how far away could the human eye detect a match? The answer will shock you! Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“They are best buddies. Brother and sister. She was a rescue. We had 5 Golden Retrievers when Nuisance came to our family. And she really thinks she’s a dog and Jack is her brother. We got Jack after our last Golden passed. Our hearts were empty without a dog and Nuisance kept looking for her family (dogs). We have full-timed since 2011. Some people are amazed when they see Jack and Nuisance on leads going for a walk.” —Cheryl Robinson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

I’m driving with this guy and he runs right through a stop sign. I say, “Hey, that was a stop sign!” And he says, “I drive like my brother!” A few blocks later he plows right through a red light. I say, “You just ran a red light!” And he says, “I drive like my brother!” So now we’re coming up on a green light, and he slows down. I’m confused, so I say, “It’s green… why are you slowing down?!” He says, “We’re in my neighborhood. My brother might be coming.”

