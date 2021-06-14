RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 14, 2021

Issue 1621

Issue 1621

“As soon as you honor the present moment, all unhappiness and struggle dissolve, and life begins to flow with joy and ease. When you act out the present-moment awareness, whatever you do becomes imbued with a sense of quality, care, and love – even the most simple action.” ―Eckhart Tolle

Tip of the Day

The sand struggle: A trick to keeping it out of your RV

By Gail Marsh

I love RVing near the beach. The thing I don’t like is the constant battle with sand. Camping with grandkids meant we had sand all over the inside of our rig. (I’m sure Hubby and I contributed, as well.) I had to find a solution to keep sand out of our RV!

Today’s RV review UPDATE…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel updates his review of the new 2022 Safari Condo Alto R1713 – Boondocking upgrade. Tony writes, “Check out the past review of this unique trailer for more specific details about it, but this time we go into depth about its new boondocking options and, as such, Mike Sokol got one to actually test out in the real world.” Read his update here.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• A gypsy wagon named Misty, an incredible DIY COVID project

• 2021 r•pod RP-196 Travel Trailer

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

HUGE Klein Non-Contact Voltage Tester Recall

If you have a Klein NCVT-1 Non-Contact Voltage Tester like the one pictured here, it’s been recalled due to a switch problem that could present a shock hazard. Stop using it immediately. Read more here.

Medications + Driving the RV = No!

If you’re taking a medication, is it safe to drive your car or RV? Most likely, yes. Still, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises you to make sure it’s safe before operating any type of vehicle. Here’s an important article that lists types of medications – prescription and OTC – that may cause side effects and impair your driving ability, as well as tips to help you avoid driving impaired. Please read.

Quick Tip

Make daily tire pressure reading easier

With the daily variation in ambient temperature and the long-term slow loss of pressure all tires experience, it’s important to check your tire pressure every travel day. However, this isn’t a fun activity. Get dressed, find the gauge, go out and get down on your knees, maybe in the rain, etc. This can become a chore. You can save yourself this minor aggravation by simply turning on your Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) first thing. You can do this even while in your jammies. After you have your morning coffee, simply review the pressure for all your tires from the comfort of the RV. Many TPMS monitors have a “morning reset” feature that displays 0 psi until each tire sensor has sent a new pressure reading. So as soon as you have a reading, you know that is your current pressure and not the reading from yesterday. —Tip from Tire Engineer Roger Marble, RVTireSafety.net

Recipe of the Day

Meatloaf on the Grill

by Bobby from Monticello, KY

What a great recipe! We added apple cider into the hickory chips for an extra boost of flavor from the grill. The flavor combos in this meatloaf will blow you away, and since it’s made on the grill it’s even tastier!

Yum, yum, yum! This would be fun to try! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

It takes about 45 gallons of water to grow the oranges needed to produce just one glass of orange juice.

