RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 24, 2021

Issue 1629

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“When we do the best we can, we never know what miracle is wrought in our life or the life of another.” —Helen Keller

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pralines Day! Mmmm….

On this day in history: 1949 – The first television Western, Hopalong Cassidy, starring William Boyd, is aired on NBC.

Coming in this weekend’s podcast

Our RVtravel.com podcast host Scott Linden talks with Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey in this weekend’s RVtravel.com podcast. McConaughey is not only passionate about his acting and producing, but he’s an avid RV enthusiast, having lived in his Airstream trailer for 4 years while visiting 48 of the 49 contiguous states. In this conversation, People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” explains “what gets his juices going” about RVing. To be the first to hear the podcast, sign up for an email reminder for when the program is available.

IS YOUR RV BED UNCOMFORTABLE? Get a new mattress. Big selection at Amazon.com at great prices. Check ’em out.

Tip of the Day

Water dripping outside and inside my RV on dry day. Why?

It can be a bit disconcerting: You’ve got the RV out for a trip and you notice water dripping down the side of the rig. There’s not a cloud in the sky, but water is flowing away merrily. Or it could even be worse: You flip on the air conditioner on a hot day and after a short while, a nasty drip, drip, drip of water falls from your air conditioning unit – onto the floor – INSIDE your RV!

What’s going on? In one instance, nothing unusual, and not a thing to be worried about. In the latter, a normal thing, but happening in a place where it ought not. The water that you might see streaming down the side of your rig (or off your awning) is simply a byproduct of the weather: Condensation. But why? Find out here.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Shade or sun parking? Here are the pros and cons

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Thor Palazzo 37.5 Class A Diesel Pusher. As he reports, “This is a nice example of a Class A diesel pusher. One of the best things is all the storage inside and out. That is a strength of this type of vehicle in general, and a particular strength of this floor plan. Another plus is just the very open feeling of this rig when the slide rooms are pushed out. Also is the fact that there is zero carpeting at all. I can see why these are popular.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Grand Design Imagine 2670MK Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 24, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Dana Eulert of Huntley, Illinois, and Jay Miller of Runnells, Iowa.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Really? This fifth wheel setup is bizarre and dangerous

Don’t try this! Talk about a weird, wacky and dangerous setup! Reader Michael Logan came across these photos of an SUV towing a fifth wheel trailer eight years ago. He’s not sure of their origin. Check it out!

Yesterday’s featured article: We did the one thing we never thought we’d do…

Reader poll

Do you like to celebrate your birthday or is it just another day?

Is celebrating your birthday a big deal to you? Curious RVers would like to know. Respond here.

Quick Tip

Keep the mouses out of your houses

Mice and other small critters can usually find tiny openings into your RV that make entry easy. If you want to keep the critters out, look at your rig as a mouse and inspect every little nook and cranny of the RV’s exterior to see if there are spaces where it could gain entry. You can bet if there’s even a dime-sized hole, a small rodent can squeeze through. One easy way to block such entryways is with steel wool. Caulking works well, too.

Website of the day

Top 20 Weirdest RVs in the World

Check out these 20 wacky RVs from RVshare. These are amazing… but are they safe? Legal? Who knows?!

Cybercrime and ransomware attacks are increasing. You should know what this means for you and your RV. Read more.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If given the opportunity to own and operate an RV park, 30 percent would like to do so.

• 76 percent have never “camped” overnight in a Cabela’s parking lot.

• 24 percent say their life is very stimulating and that every day is a new adventure.

Recent poll: Growing up, which was stronger, your relationship with your mother or father?

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

You might not want your husband or wife getting ahold of this… You might need some noise-canceling headphones…

Recipe of the Day

Super Easy Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

by Kathy D.

This is a really simple way to jazz up a plain old teriyaki sauce. Magic happens when the chicken marinates. This flavorful chicken is moist and a quick and easy weeknight meal. So much better than takeout. Add steamed rice, a veggie and dinner is served.

Yuuuuum! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Blackberry-Honey Ribs

Trivia

Fairies love shiny things, particularly things no one else seems to want, like old buttons, charms and paperclips. They don’t, however, like human money. That is why they like to give it away when they collect baby teeth. In order to collect the teeth, a fairy must pass three exams in Fairy School. It is no easy task removing a tooth from underneath a sleeping child’s pillow.

*What is the job of a royal anus blower? Yep, it’s a real thing! Read yesterday’s trivia to find out.

Stupid RVer Tricks! Oh, what some of them do! Watch and [maybe] weep!

At last! A directory of where to camp on public lands!

The Bureau of Land Management Camping book describes 1,142 camping areas managed by the BLM in 11 Western states. Details for each camping area include the number of campsites, amenities, facilities, fees, reservation information, GPS coordinates, and more. You’ll want this book if you camp or are interested on camping on BLM land. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Ernie and Raydar are great traveling buddies. They have been traveling together in our motorhome full-time for nearly two years and home buddies prior to that for 3 years!” —Terry Ward

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

A man and his wife were sitting in the living room and he said to her. “Just so you know, I never want to live in a vegetative state, dependent on some machine and fluids from a bottle. If that ever happens, just pull the plug.” So the wife got up, unplugged the TV and tossed away his beer.

New Our favorite RV camping guidebooks. Our staff uses these excellent books for research and on our trips.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com