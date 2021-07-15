RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 15, 2021

Issue 1644

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” — Benjamin Franklin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National I Love Horses Day!

On this day in history: 1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).

Tip of the Day

The 7 C’s of Camping and RVing

Whether you are visiting a state campground or commercial RV park, the camping etiquette guidelines below are meant to enhance your camping and RVing experience.

Care: Care how you camp by being considerate of your fellow campers or RVers and use campground manners.

Care how you camp by being considerate of your fellow campers or RVers and use campground manners. Caution: Be cautious in the use of or camping equipment both on the road and at campsites. Improve your camping skills, knowing the right way is the safe way.

Be cautious in the use of or camping equipment both on the road and at campsites. Improve your camping skills, knowing the right way is the safe way. Courtesy: You are never so sensitive to others as when we are camping and that is why courtesy is so important. Practice politeness because it enhances the camping experience. Respect the privacy of others, control your children, leash and pick up after your dogs.

You are never so sensitive to others as when we are camping and that is why courtesy is so important. Practice politeness because it enhances the camping experience. Respect the privacy of others, control your children, leash and pick up after your dogs. Cleanliness: Be clean in your camping habits and teach your children the importance of cleanliness. Pick up litter no matter who left it and be proud of the campsites you leave behind.

Be clean in your camping habits and teach your children the importance of cleanliness. Pick up litter no matter who left it and be proud of the campsites you leave behind. Cooperation: Observe the letter and spirit of camping regulations and the rules established to protect your enjoyment of the outdoors. Since camping at its best is sharing, work cooperatively with others to make it better for everyone.

Observe the letter and spirit of camping regulations and the rules established to protect your enjoyment of the outdoors. Since camping at its best is sharing, work cooperatively with others to make it better for everyone. Conservation: Protect the environment in which you enjoy camping and help those whose job it is to guard and wisely manage your country’s natural resources. Leave a better outdoors for those who follow us.

Protect the environment in which you enjoy camping and help those whose job it is to guard and wisely manage your country’s natural resources. Leave a better outdoors for those who follow us. Common Sense: Apply common sense to every situation knowing that reason, understanding and humor make camping better for you and others.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: 5 unique uses for elastic hair ties in an RV

Discount coupons for As Seen on TV products. Some of these are neat!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Thor Sanctuary 19P 4X4 Class B Van. He thinks this van comes close to being pretty terrific, but it doesn’t quite hit the mark. See why in today’s review.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Palomino Backpack SS-1251 Pop-top Truck Camper? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, July 15, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Bonnie Pascucci of Stevensville, Montana, and John Wilkins of Pilesgrove, New Jersey.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

What you didn’t know about RV tire pressure

Here’s a great post by Eric Johnson at TechnoRV about tire pressure and tire pressure monitoring systems. He explains how different factors affect tire pressure and how important it is to have a TPMS. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: A campground in the clouds and a slice of pie. Paradise

Use your air conditioner in low-power situations never before possible!

At RVtravel.com we don’t see too many products that we go nuts over, but the SoftStartRV is a game changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run two air conditioners (with two SoftStartRVs) on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run an air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Read more.

Reader poll

What cell phone provider do you have?

No calling or texting, just tell us here.

Quick Tip

Be prepared to manually retract slideouts

Find out the exact procedures for emergency manual retraction of your slideouts before you need to use them. Write them out in language that you can understand and keep them where you can find them. You probably will never use them, but Boy Scouts have a good motto: Be Prepared! —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy



Website of the day

Best Vet Hospitals in America

This is for your pets, folks, not your favorite veterans. If your pet is sick, has an emergency, or just needs their booster shots, see if you’re near any of these amazing pet hospitals. They’ll take good care of your furbabies!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 15

This week on the podcast, Mark and Julie Bennett, YouTube’s ”RVLove” personalities help us learn from their hard-won experience, sharing the things they wish they’d known before they started RVing. The RVtravel podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, and RVtravel’s RVs: Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

It’s radio on the Internet! Listen to the episode here.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Caprese Chicken Stacker With Reduced Balsamic

by Stephanie Beacham from Jacksonville, NC

This recipe is a Caprese salad with a chicken breast added… and the chicken is a yummy addition. It tastes like summer and is a great dish to make with tomatoes and basil when they’re abundant. The balsamic vinegar reduction drizzled on top is slightly thicker than if you didn’t reduce it and adds a pop of sweetness to the dish. The marriage of flavors in this easy dinner is wonderful. Pretty when presented, this is a restaurant-quality meal.

Mmmm, we want this! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: AnnMarie’s Buffalo Chicken Wing Mac and Cheese

Keep your RV fridge from growing mold when your RV is stored. Very clever.

Trivia

There are more species of oaks on a single hillside on the banks of the Alabama River than anywhere else in the world. The Mobile River Basin makes Alabama home to more species of freshwater fish, mussels, snails, turtles and crawfish (or crayfish) than any other state.

*What do birds do in their dreams? We told you yesterday.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is something we’d like to sit around the campfire with for a few hours…

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Annie (R) and Jake (L). On guard duty.” —Frank Heim

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

If your dog or cat gets hot in the summer, why not buy them a cooling bed? There are tons of options available on Amazon, and Fido and Fifi will thank you!

Leave here with a laugh

My fitness goal is to get down to what I told the DMV I weigh.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

SUPPORT QUALITY RV JOURNALISM

RVtravel.com, and the more than 700 newsletters about RVing we publish every year, would not be possible without the financial support of our voluntary subscribers, our members. Now, in the most challenging time of our lifetimes, your help is needed more than ever for us to be your #1 source of news, information and advice about RVing. Every contribution, of any size, will make a difference. Learn more or donate. Help us be the best we can be. Thank you!

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Managing editor: Mike Gast. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com