RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Issue 1652

Tip of the Day

Mini stick-on button lamps are perfect for RV’s dark spaces

By Nanci Dixon

I had seen these mini stick-on LED button battery lamps advertised here on RVtravel.com for a while before I decided to try them. Even with all the overhead lights on in the RV, it was hard to see into the cabinets, particularly when trying to read the temperature on thermostats, battery charge rate and even to choose what cap of the day to wear.

When we are boondocking I conserve as much power as possible and hitting the light switch that turns on 12 lights at once just so I can see in a cabinet is not my first choice to preserve power. When I finally got tired of finding a small flashlight to see in the dark cabinet, I decided to try these little lamps. Continue reading to see where Nanci uses the lamps, and what she thinks of them.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 195RB Travel Trailer. As he reports, “With so many safety and usability features and a choice of two interiors now, this little trailer might be a really terrific choice for even more buyers. There’s value, a good warranty and this certainly is a good size for couples who don’t necessarily want to haul around something gigantic.” Learn more.

NEW! “Why I love my RV”

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

Readers' favorite RV parks and campgrounds.

We asked you: Do you have a favorite RV park or campground? Here are some of your answers, organized by state.

Quick Tip

Know your own whereabouts

When you get into a new RV park or boondock site, it’s not a bad idea to jot down information on your location, including site number, park phone number, GPS coordinates, etc. If an emergency pops up during your stay, this information might pop out of your mind. A small dry-erase board mounted where you can easily find it makes a great place for this critical information.

Website of the day

Everfest

For those of you who enjoy going to festivals (music, food, cultural, historical, seasonal, film, etc.), this website is for you. Everfest lists every upcoming festival around the country – search by festival or category. If the dates aren’t listed, copy the festival to Google and you’ll see the dates there.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 41 percent go for at least one walk every day

• 32 percent of grandparents have six or more grandkids

• If they were standing in front of a roller coaster right at this moment, 37 percent would hop right on and ride it

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Steak and Veggies Tacos

by Joann Gough-Stallbaumer from Lenexa, KS

Nearly every element of these steak tacos is grilled. A fantastic dinner option when you don’t want to turn on the oven. The steak is tender, hearty, and full of flavor from the marinade. It’s a wonderful complement to the caramelized red onion and tangy grilled tomatillos. Crumbled queso fresco and sliced avocado add a bit of creaminess to every bite. Be prepared to make a full taco bar. You and your family will not be able to eat just one.

Grilled steak and veggies? Heck yeah! Get the recipe.

Two of the best black tank dumpin’ gadgets

Tony Barthel writes: “Dealing with the black tank is one of the least enjoyable parts of the RV lifestyle. When a product comes along that makes the process even a little bit friendlier, I’m in. As such, two Camco products have really made my black tank dealings less miserable and have taken some of the frustration out of parts of this process.” Read more about these two helpful products here.

Trivia

You know those colorful instant top ramen packs that line grocery store aisles? Well, if you ate instant ramen for every meal, you’d only spend about $140 on food per year. (Your life expectancy may drop though…)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“It’s not a dinosaur eye. It’s my dog Tovah’s nose peeking out from under her bed cover.” —ToriLynn Hinton

Leave here with a laugh

FROM CANDID CAMERA:

Imagine you are a car mechanic and are asked by a young woman to get her car unstuck from a garage where it is pinned in an impossible position. You’ll bend over laughing at this classic gag!

Listen to this week’s RVtravel.com podcast

Episode 17: Industry news, sales trends, new RVs, plus international RV travel, tips and advice, bucket list destinations, laughs and insider information behind the scenes at The RVers television show, this week on the RVTravel.com podcast. The team behind and in front of the camera, including The RV Geeks, are Scott Linden’s guests this week.

