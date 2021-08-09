RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 9, 2021

Issue 1661

Get notified when a sold-out campground has availability

Today’s thought

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” ―Dolly Parton

Tip of the Day

The importance of tire and wheel balancing

By Steven Fletcher

To get optimum tire performance from your RV tires, the weight of the tire and wheel assembly must be balanced. Out-of-balance tires tend to cup and wear excessively at the heavy spot. Wheel balancing should be performed when:

• Tires are mounted on wheels;

• A tire and wheel are moved to another position; or

• A flat has been repaired or replaced.

Tire rotation patterns

Every motorhome and trailer is unique, so consult your owner’s manual for rotation recommendations for your vehicle. If the tires on your vehicle show uneven wear, ask your tire professional for advice.

Read more about wheel alignment, routine tire inspections, cleaning RV tires and step-by-step cleaning instructions. Click here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Black Series HQ21 overlanding trailer. He says, “There are absolutely things on this rig which I wish American travel trailer manufacturers would copy. …These trailers are very interesting to me and I like some of the components used here, obviously.” Learn more.

Ask Dave



Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Winterizing the RV’s water system

Dear Dave,

There’s a lot of confusion over winterizing. What’s the true danger of damage from freezing pipes?

– Some just drain and blow out the water supply pipes with compressed air.

– Some add antifreeze to traps, others don’t because there’s room for water to expand in the trap.

– Some fill the water supply pipes with antifreeze after draining and/or blowing them out. …

Continue reading the reader’s question and Dave’s tips for winterizing the RV’s water system here.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he responded to a reader with this concern: “I have constant problems with my Schwintek slide out. Help!”

Tired of dragging along a big, heavy generator?

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

“Ball of Confusion” – new USB-C connectors in cars

Dear Mike,

I know you’re a computer guy in addition to being an electrical guy, so here’s a quick question for you. I just bought a Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Vehicle exactly like the one VW loaned you, so perhaps you’ve figured this out already. How do I plug in my Apple cell phone to charge? I’ve asked the sales guy at the dealership and he seemed clueless. I did find a cigarette lighter port all the way in the back by the hatchback, but my cell phone charger won’t reach. So how do I make this work? —Larry the cable guy

Read Mike’s response.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Downsizing The Family Home: What to Save, What to Let Go

A tow vehicle that seats 18 – You haven’t seen this before!

It’s a school bus … it’s a fifth wheel … it’s a bus-wheel! Ever seen anything like this before? We found this on the CampingRoadTrip.com Facebook page, but we’d love to know who owns this. Now the real question … Can the fifth wheel sleep all 18 bus passengers? See it here.

Reader poll

Which seat on an airliner do you prefer?

Get your boarding pass ready and tell us here.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Quick Tip

A few short miles can save $$$ on gas or diesel

Prices on gas and diesel vary among states depending on tax rates. If you’re planning an interstate drive or live or are traveling close to a state border, check gasprices.aaa to see if fuel is cheaper just across the border. For example, filling up for $2.92 a gallon in Arizona instead of $3.71 in California would save you $15.60 on 20 gallons.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we’ll post what RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. (Please tell us what’s special about yours.)

From Paul Bostwick

2007 Fleetwood Expedition

“Our motorhome has a full side slide on the driver’s side and a bedroom slide. When parked, it’s just like a small apartment with plenty of room to move around in. But best of all, it’s paid for!”

Roll-up drying rack saves precious kitchen space

Website of the day

OpenTable

OpenTable is the largest restaurant reservation website in the country, so there’s a good chance you already know about it. But here’s a trick you might not know: At the top, enter your desired dining date and time, how many people are in your party, and location, and every restaurant in your area with an available reservation will pop up. Now that’s helpful!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 19

Dog poop! And other annoyances your fellow RVers and their pets create … or do you? That’s one of the topics this week on the RVTravel.com podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to a 40-second clip of the episode

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-19-kate-doherty-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

Recipe of the Day

Rice Pudding

by J. White Harris from Gallatin, TN

Member’s Choice! Rice pudding is an old-fashioned dish that’s pure comfort food. This rice pudding recipe is sweet and creamy thanks to the condensed milk. It adds just enough sweetness and is the perfect combination with the cinnamon. The starchy rice and milk thicken up perfectly. IF someone says they don’t like rice pudding, serve them a bowl of this. It will convert them to a fan.

It’s National Rice Pudding Day, so make this and celebrate! Here’s the recipe.

Tape it to the limit…

Trivia

Los Angeles has landed the number one spot on national pest control company Orkin’s Top 50 Mosquito Cities List, beating out Atlanta, which previously held the top rank for seven consecutive years. Three new worst cities for mosquitoes broke into the list this year are all in the West Coast — Seattle, San Diego and Fresno.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Any time we make a trip in the motor home Henry is ready to go and will be the first one aboard. Loves to watch where we are going down the road.” —William Johnson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

The perfect gift for the special RVin’ lady in your life…

Leave here with a laugh

A whale swims all day, only consumes fish and water, and is fat. A rabbit only eats vegetables, runs and hops all day long, and only lives 5 years. Meanwhile, a tortoise doesn’t run and does nothing energetic, yet it lives for 100 years. And you tell me to eat well and exercise! I don’t think so!

