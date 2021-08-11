RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Issue 1663

Today’s thought

“Change your thoughts and you change your world.” —Norman Vincent Peale

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sons and Daughters Day! (If you like indie folk music, check out this great song called “Sons and Daughters” by The Decemberists.)

On this day in history: 1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones, two-way radio communications, and Wi-Fi.

Tip of the Day

Avoid fresh water contamination from nasty waste water

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The occasional letter brightens up our day and stimulates the “little gray cells.” Here we go:

Dear RV Travel:

My husband is a neat-freak. He can’t stand to think about the stuff that lives in our motorhome holding tanks, and thinks that he needs to flush the tanks clean as a whistle every time we get home from an RV trip. I say he’s nuts. How can I get him into therapy? —Bea L.

Dear Bea:

You could try wiring up his iPod headset to the 30-amp campground outlet for a little electroshock therapy. But, then again, 20-years-to-life is a long time to be away from your motorhome.

Seriously, lots of RVers like having a “Mr. Clean Approved” holding tank, but there is one thing that should be considered before you stick your garden hose anywhere you wouldn’t want to stick your lips: Backflow. Continue reading.

Yesterday's tip of the day: Everything you need to know about cleaning your RV awning.

Popular article from last month: Five unique uses for elastic hair ties in an RV.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 184BS. As he reports, this is a lower-priced version of the similar 2022 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS. He says: “The differences between this and the Rockwood are both significant and not.” Find out what he’s talking about here.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2022 Off Grid Trailers Switchback series adventure trailers? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Is this your RV?

If it's yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, August 11, 2021. If it's yours you'll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week three readers claimed their $20 Amazon Gift Cards: Michael Hampton of Salt Lake City, Utah, Frank Aiello of Danvers, Massachusetts, and Wayne Kinstad of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

Schwintek slide out system problems – Part 2

Dear Readers,

We have received several comments and follow-up questions after the original Schwintek question was posted last week. I’m putting them in this post to hopefully answer those questions. Read Part 2 here.

Reader asks: What to do with nosy busybodies in RV parks?

Long-time RVer and RVtravel.com reader Jeffrey Torsrud sent this to us, and we couldn’t help but chuckle. Ah, the pains of RVers. We do know those people, Jeffrey, and we know exactly what you’re talking about. Read Jeffrey’s complaint. Do you have any suggestions?

Yesterday's featured article: What to do if your propane tank gets overfilled

Reader poll

Do you currently rent a storage locker?

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT (Check out the map! The Western U.S. is on fire!)

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Use a fresh bleach solution when you set up camp

If you use bleach water to spray down water fittings when you set up camp, listen up. Diluted bleach has a short life, so it’s best to do a small batch for spraying each time you make camp, rather than relying on old diluted stuff to protect you from bugs.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Barry Kives

2021 Nexus Wraith

“I never owned an RV before, so I researched for six months. I wanted safety, so that meant 22-inch tires. Also knew no way I was buying a gas engine, so it’s a steel-framed body on an International frame with a Cummins engine. While being built, I purchased $15,000 of solar items, including an instant water heater and a TPMS system. The bottom line is it drives like my F-250. The more we use it, the more we see the quality of goods used and excellent engineering.”

Website of the day

WiFi Map

This works better as an app and not as a website, but it’s incredibly helpful for those looking for free WiFi. The app lists thousands of places across the U.S. where you can find free WiFi.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 19

Pay extra to dump your tanks? A new class B, and a recall that might prevent a fire, in the news this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to the full episode here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Holy smokes! Is this is what they mean by “crowded campgrounds”?

• Really? Does your RV’s bathroom sink drain into the sewer tank? (Video and poll)

• Visit a ghost town with “wild” animals to feed.

Recipe of the Day

Italian Stuffed Zucchini

by Carol Kroesche from Salt Lake City, UT

When zucchini is abundant, this is a unique recipe to use it. We loved the flavor of the meatballs and the hearty homemade tomato sauce. If you have an indecisive family, some can have traditional spaghetti and meatballs while others can try this zucchini twist. We can’t wait to make this again… and again.

Mmmm! Get the recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY'S YUMMY RECIPE: Salmon Fillet With Herb Pesto

Trivia

More than half the 423 units of the National Park System have invasive animals. Along with such aquatic invaders as the lake trout at Yellowstone and lionfish at Biscayne National Park, there are European starlings, feral cats, hogs, horses and even cattle. Of the invasive animals in parks, only 11% are contained, said Jessica Resnick, author of the 2018 NPS report, Biodiversity under Siege, Invasive Animals and the National Park Service. Invasive species cost an estimated $120 billion per year in environmental damages and losses nationwide, reported a widely referenced 2005 study co-authored by the late David Pimentel, professor at Cornell University.

*If you had to guess, how many pounds of clothes do you think the average American throws away each year? The number is shocking. We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We found Zeebo in a Humane Society in Georgia. He had been there for 6 1/2 months because he was shy and didn’t want to go up to people. We walked in and it was love at first sight among us all. He came home with us a year-and-a-half ago and loves camping. In fact, the day we got him he stayed with us in the RV. He is very smart, and now he loves people. We take two 2-mile walks every day, and if I’m late he lets me know it’s time to go.” —Tom Mihalic

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Leave here with a laugh

Lawyer: I have some good news and some bad news.

Client: Well, give me the bad news first.

Lawyer: The bad news is that the DNA tests showed that it was your blood at the murder scene.

Client: Oh, no! That’s terrible! What’s the good news?

Lawyer: Your cholesterol is down to 150.

Is RVtravel.com worth more than “free?”

