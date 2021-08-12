RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 12, 2021

Issue 1664

“Action springs not from thought, but from a readiness for responsibility.” ―Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Tip of the Day

Buying an RV? Visit an RV show first. Here’s why.

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

RV shows, like boat shows, are intended to introduce new model year RVs and help disseminate RV-related information to the consumer. These shows are typically scheduled during the slower time of the year, the winter months (though they do occur year-round), to help jump-start the RV dealer’s selling season. RV dealers from miles away bring their wares to these shows.

For the buyer, RV shows put everything you need to see and learn about under one roof, making it the ideal environment to conduct research and make informed RV buying decisions. I mentioned that RV dealers come from miles around – this includes local RV dealers from the area where you live. If possible, try to buy from an RV dealer within a reasonable distance from where you live. This makes it much easier to get service and warranty work done on the unit.

The most important concern is to only deal with a reputable RV dealership. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new EarthRoamer HD luxury overlander. As he reports, “Sometimes you have to dream big and, for those who love overlanding and dream big, something like the EarthRoamer HD might be the stuff dreams are made of. This is a massive vehicle designed to go places mere mortal vehicles can’t go and take a very luxurious RV space along for the ride.” If you dream big, check this out.

Ask Dave

Is it OK to store an RV with the slide room out?

Dear Dave,

I keep my 38’ 5th wheel stored in a fully enclosed building year-round with the slides out when not camping. Can leaving the slides out for long periods of time cause any damage to the frame or other structural components of camper? —Spencer

Read Dave’s advice.

How one RVer figured out how to never do laundry again

By Rick Cain

Most RVers do laundry. But not me. I don’t have to deal with laundry at all. Let me tell you why. Boredom and me have never been a good combo. Once my brain starts to wander it comes up with all kinds of fun stuff. Including this brilliant strategy. Guys, if you want to get out of laundry duties, pay attention. [Gals, you don’t want to miss this either! This is absolutely hilarious!]

Reader poll

How many RVs have you owned in your life?

Count ’em all up then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Help your RV fridge cool down faster

Want to speed up the cooling process when you first turn on your RV refrigerator? If you have room in your home sticks-and-bricks freezer, toss in two or three gallon milk jugs filled not quite to the top with water. When starting the RV fridge, stuff these “cold ones” in the warm refrigerator and it’ll cool faster. Put a rag underneath each to catch condensation.

Help stabilize and keep your RV steps safe

The RV Save-A-Step Brace is designed to be placed under RV entry steps for safety. It stabilizes the RV steps and helps keep the coach from rocking — preventing sag and wear. The brace is made of heavy-gauge steel with a 3/4″ solid metal screw thread, 1000-pound load rating and 7-5/8″ to 14″ adjustment range. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

NYPL Digital Collections

History buff? So are we. The New York Public Library offers 908,647 (and counting) digital items from its collections. Explore everything from old maps and photographs, to sheet music, to letters, to old posters.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 19

What they’re thinking on the other side of the RV park check-in counter, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to a 40-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-19-kate-doherty-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 29 percent have never played golf before

• 31 percent have been RVing around Canada more than once! And 16 percent have been RVing in Canada but just one time.

• 22 percent talk on the phone multiple times a day.

Recipe of the Day

Turkey Tetrazzini

by Tamara Minck from Vancouver, WA

Member’s Choice! Forget turkey sandwiches. This is going to become your go-to recipe for turkey leftovers. This casserole is extremely creamy and super easy. We loved the addition of Parmesan and Asiago cheeses … it adds flavor to the roux and creates an amazing cheesy crust on top. The sauce is super creamy and savory. We thought there might be too much garlic but it wasn’t overpowering and really works in this casserole. Your family is going to request this often!

We’d like to try this! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

Houseflies process visual information around seven times more quickly than humans, enabling them to identify and avoid attempts to catch or swat them, since they effectively see the human’s movements in slow motion with their higher flicker fusion rate.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here is Lucy relaxing after a long hike. She is a Mini Goldendoodle and loves to camp.” —Frank Raches

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

On a rural road, a state trooper pulled a farmer over and said, “Sir, did you know that your wife fell out of your truck several miles back?” “Thank God!” said the farmer. “I thought I had gone deaf.”

Run your RV A/C with only normal household power. It’s now possible!

