RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 13, 2021

Issue 1665

Today’s thought

“There is no limit to what can be accomplished if it doesn’t matter who gets the credit.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blame Someone Else Day!

On this day in history: 1889 – William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut, is granted United States Patent Number 408,709 for “Coin-controlled apparatus for telephones.”

Tip of the Day

Never use a concrete block instead of a jack stand!

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

NEVER use a concrete block instead of a jack stand when working on your vehicle. Concrete blocks have a tendency to fail catastrophically without any notice, and you can be severely injured or even killed if your RV falls on you. So if you’ll be underneath something that weighs TONS, you’ll want the safety of a ratchet action jack stand. Yes, they require careful placement, and there’s extra storage space and weight involved, but never sacrifice safety for convenience.

One thing you’ll want to do after placing the jack stand is to lower the hydraulic jack enough to put real weight on the stand to make sure it’s stable. Then bring the hydraulic jack up just enough that the stand is still sharing some of the load. That way the stand can’t be kicked out of alignment accidentally. I recommend this one.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Jayco White Hawk 27RB travel trailer. As he reports, “This is a larger couple’s camper that can also be a great party trailer with sleeping for up to six individuals if properly equipped.” Also, Tony mentions he wrote this review differently than most of the reviews he has done. He wants to know if you like this format better. Read the review, then let him know here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Options to stabilize a 5th wheel

Dear Dave,

We just transitioned from a travel trailer to a 5th wheel trailer and notice more movement in the trailer when set up on site even with the factory stabilizer jacks deployed. In reading about further stabilization, one option is a tripod under the pin. What is your opinion of this option and what other options might you recommend? —Sam

Read Dave’s response here.

Funny camping memes and photos of the week

If you’re in need of a laugh, look no further. We recently found a Facebook group called Camping Memes & Jokes. Here are a few memes we found the funniest (and most relatable) from that group.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We loaf this so much! And you don’t even have to eat a ton of carbs to enjoy it! See why.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easily clean your fridge cooling unit coils

RV fridge not cooling? Could be your cooling unit coils need cleaning. You can use a mirror to peek up from the access door. If you see dust or other crud, temporarily remove the roof cap then use a leaf blower or a BIG shop vac set on “blow” to blast air UP the back.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Chuck Culpepper

2016 Itasca Ellipse

“Easiest rig we’ve had to drive despite its size! Great floor plan, but best of all its 1 1/2 baths!”

Website of the day

WhizzPast

The quickest way to travel back in time and learn something about the past! WhizzPast is a great website for interesting historical articles that won’t take you all day to read.

Recipe of the Day

Jalapeno Popper Chicken Stuffed Shells

by Gina Davis from Cedar Bluff, VA

These stuffed shells make a great dinner dish! We love using ground chicken and cream cheese in the stuffing. Jalapenos really add some heat. A great twist on a jalapeno popper. Perfect for your next Mexican night or tailgate.

Holy cow, er, chicken! This sounds good! Get the recipe.

Trivia

If you think Las Vegas is the gambling capital of the world, think again! Macau, located on China’s southern coast, is larger. It surpassed Vegas’ gambling revenues back in 2006 and continues to climb.

*Why is it so hard to kill a darn housefly? They’re so fast! We told you in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Buddy is the BEST traveling dog. He has been all over the United States and Canada.” —Jan & John Renicker

Leave here with a laugh

