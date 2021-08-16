RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 16, 2021

Issue 1666

Tip of the Day

Unlimited uses for coffee filters in your RV

By Gail Marsh

Sure, you use them to brew your daily eye-opener, but did you know that there are many other ways that coffee filters can be used? It’s true! And because the filters are small and lightweight, they can save space and tackle many chores as you travel in your RV. Continue reading for many ways to use a coffee filter throughout your RV.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Grand Design Solitude 310GK series fifth wheel. As he reports, “When you’re looking at these fifth wheels I can imagine it would be difficult to determine why you should get one over another. As someone who sees a lot of RVs all the time, I feel that the little details that are present in here are very likely going to make a significant difference over time, especially for those who use these rigs a lot or even live in them.” Learn more.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2021 Gulf Stream BT Cruiser 5210 B+ motorhome

• In support of cargo trailers for camping – Part 2 (includes what Tony wants to build for himself and his wife)

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Gray water tank gurgles. What’s wrong?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2010 Damon Avanti which has been a great rig. I am having a problem with the plumbing. When I have the gray water valve shut I get gurgling noises from the drain pipes, especially when running a sinkful of water through either sink. It all works fine when the valve is open. …

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s response here.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Dometic 12-volt DC fridge power usage tests – Part 1

By Mike Sokol

I’ve now tabulated some basic kWh usage numbers for my Dometic DMC4101 12-volt DC compressor refrigerator. This is a 10-cubic-foot RV fridge with a separate freezer and refrigerator section designed to be mounted in an RV in place of a standard 3-way fridge. … Here’s my quick table of how long this refrigerator will run from a single 100 amp-hr lithium battery in 95-degree ambient temp during the day. Read the first test results here.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

Warning! Don’t park in a wash!

By Nanci Dixon

We were in Quartzsite one time for the Big RV Tent Show and we couldn’t find a parking space. I was driving our tow car and eyed an open area, but I immediately knew I was going to get stuck in the loose rocks and pulled out. I found another spot on an incline, but it was sandy and we couldn’t quite make it. My helpful husband said, “Move over! I will get it in.” I responded, “OK, just DON’T go down the rocky incline!” Too late. Down the hill we went. Straight into a wash with no hope of getting back up. Read the rest of the story.

Reader poll

When was the last time you visited a zoo or aquarium?

Try and remember when it was then tell us here.

Quick Tip

A use for plastic shopping bags

If you’re into “cheapness is greatness,” you probably already re-purpose used plastic shopping bags to take out the trash. Here’s another take on the old trick: Use a couple of well-placed Command Hooks inside a cabinet door to hang the receiving bag. Yes, it’s a good idea to ensure the bag isn’t “holey” before hanging it up, or you’ll be saying “Holy Smokes!” when it drips on the shelf!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From William Stanley

2012 Southwind 36D

“I really like the floor plan. It is a bath-and-a-half model, so when I have grandkids or a guest, they have their own bathroom. 1) Counter space in the kitchen. With this model, you can actually put food out in a prep area and have room to operate. I like counter space! 2) Rear bath has counter space too. Not some little sink, but a nice porcelain sink with a big mirror and lots of counter space. 3) Full driver side slide really opens it up and gives a lot of bedroom space for dressing. Photo shows queen bed and rear bath.”

Roll-up drying rack saves precious kitchen space

It’s almost like this was designed for RVs! This roll-up stainless steel drying rack rolls out right over the top of your sink. No more taking up room on the countertop with a bulky drying rack. This is brilliant! When you’re not using it as a drying rack, it can also be used as a colander to wash fruit and veggies, or as a non-slip trivet mat for hot pots and pans. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

TimeOut

TimeOut is a great resource. Find things to do, places to eat and drink and things to see in cities all around the world. The “Things to do this week/weekend” is especially helpful for finding festivals and events.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 20

YouTube’s RV Odd Couple bought a campground … and we find out why this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to a 30-second clip here.

Listen to the episode here.

• 10 harsh RV realities for beginners

• Drone hobbyist fined whopping $182,000 by FAA for breaking rules

• Snow bike kit expands e-bike function – Fun and practical!

Recipe of the Day

Asparagus Chicken Wraps

by Paula Collier from Taylorville, IL

Oh my, these are so yummy! The sesame ginger marinade really gave this chicken great flavor. We made sure to add it to the chicken while cooking, like Paula suggested, and basting it just added to the great flavor. The bacon had a nice smoked flavor and the asparagus is tender yet still had a nice crunch. Delish!

Delish is right! Get the recipe here.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Chili Mac My Way

• Fried Green Tomato BLT Sandwich

Trivia

Don’t get eaten by a dragonfly! No, really… Dragonflies, though extremely beneficial, are vicious little beasts. They have a 95 percent kill rate. Compare that to a 50 percent kill rate of a Great White Shark or a mere 25 percent kill rate for an African lion. Jeesh! No luck for you, little flies…

Run your RV air conditioner with only a small portable generator. Yes, it’s true!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our two Great Danes, Sterling and Elliott, live full time [in the RV] with us. They have never known what sticks and bricks are. They’ve been from the west to east – north and south. They love seeing people and new places. But their favorite is to run off-leash on the beach.” —Judy Landers

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Leave here with a laugh

Since it’s National Tell A Joke Day, here are a few easy ones to make people laugh:

What do a tick and the Eiffel Tower have in common?

They’re both Paris sites.

What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet?

Supplies!

What do you call it when a snowman throws a tantrum?

A meltdown.

