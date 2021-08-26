RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 26, 2021

Issue 1674

Tip of the Day

Mod that wet bed so it stays dry!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When you think of mods and upgrades, you may think “big” or “techy.” Well, here’s one that’s less dramatic in approach, but could give you real comfort, particularly if you’re a winter RVer.

We RVers sometimes suffer an obnoxious – and health-hazardous – problem: water condensation under the bed mattress. Most often the problem crops up when the temperature under the mattress is colder than the surrounding room air, so cab-over camper owners and fifth-wheeler folks may be especially plagued with the problem, but others have reported it, too. A wet mattress can lead to mold and mildew – yuck! What’s the fix? Continue reading for a couple of easy fixes.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Grand Design Imagine XLS 22MLE. In this special review, Tony not only looks at the Imagine XLS 22MLE, but he also tells you what goes into writing these reviews and why he does things the way he does. You’ll want to read this one.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why does water leak into camper from TV antenna?

Dear Dave,

On the crank for the TV antenna inside the camper, it leaks every so often. Does it need some caulking on the roof? Or am I tightening it too tight on the inside? Thanks. —Tom

Read Dave’s answer.

6 books to read during the pandemic to really freak yourself out

Sure, many of us are still staying busy during these scary coronavirus times. Many of us are still working, or doing all those projects around the house or RV that we’ve been saying we’ll get to. But many of us may still be feeling pretty isolated and bored, too, and that’s where reading comes into play. Here’s a list of books to freak you out during this ongoing pandemic, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

A video tip about dumping your holding tanks

RV technician Chris Dougherty has a 40-second tip about a device that will help make dumping your holding tanks more efficient. The two devices Chris mentions are available at most RV supply stores and at Amazon: Straight. Curved.

Website of the day

Space Weather

We have outer space on our minds today, but we think you’ll find this website pretty neat too. On it, you’ll find news and information about the weather in outer space. It’s a fun website to explore.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 21

Avoid low bridges and the embarrassment they can bring – with your cell phone … if you know how to use it. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to a 20-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-21-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

Recipe of the Day

Awesome Skirt Steak With Coffee Rub & Tomatoes

by Andy Anderson from Wichita, KS

The title of this steak recipe is correct – the skirt steak is awesome. Between the steak and tomato mixture, these flavors make your taste buds come alive. The coffee rub is interesting and a really nice mix of flavors. It leans towards Southwest flavors and leaves a nice, thick crust on the outside of the meat after the cooking process. It’s easy to prepare – just make sure to use a pan that can go into the oven. The tomato mixture is acidic and spicy all at the same time. It’s a wonderful addition to the meat.

We’re drooling! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Have you ever noticed that Converse (you may know the popular shoes as Chuck Taylors) have a thin layer of felt on their soles? This tiny piece of felt legally classifies them as slippers, which saves the company more than 33 percent on import tariffs. Next time you see someone wearing Converse, tell them to take off their slippers!

