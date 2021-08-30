RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 30, 2021

Issue 1676

Today’s thought

“Rules for happiness: something to do, someone to love, something to hope for.” ―Immanuel Kant

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Toasted Marshmallow Day!

On this day in history: 1916 – Ernest Shackleton completes the rescue of all of his men stranded on Elephant Island in Antarctica. (There’s a wonderful book about this incredible story.)

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Campground neighbors too close? Create privacy with a DIY screen

By Nanci Dixon

This week I came across an RV decked out with a portable DIY privacy screen, lights, and a decorated patio. It goes way beyond a mat and a lawn chair at your average campsite!

The owner had just sold her house, bought a trailer, went full-time and brought her plants with her. She has created a private spot that not only offers privacy but also makes the site her very own. The screen is laced with artificial vines (find these here) and folds flat for easy storage in a bay. The other plants are all real and ride safely in the trailer during transport.

Decorate your site with a DIY privacy screen, add lights, plants and a patio mat to create your own unique space.

Read more and see photos of this amazing setup. You’ll want to create one for yourself!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Newmar New Aire 3543 Class A Diesel Pusher. The full paint and interior of this rig are exquisite, but is it worth owning a diesel pusher for? See what Tony thinks in today’s review.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2021 K-Z RV Durango Gold 391RKQ Fifth Wheel

• Ford Transit Connect Nugget

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, August 30, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Ruth Ann Foore of Toledo, Ohio, David Needham of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Greg Allen of Pasco, Washington.

We'll have another photo in tomorrow's RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don't miss the issue or those that follow).

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

LP stove and oven won’t light. Why not?

Dear Dave,

I have a problem with the oven and top burners in my Imagine travel trailer. Neither will light, either by sparker switch or manually by use of a lighter. No gas is reaching the oven pilot either. All other gas appliances are normal and work fine. Could there be a valve behind the stove in-line blocking the gas supply? —Leon

Read Dave’s answer.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: All our lights keep going out, but our appliances work! What gives?

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

with Mike Sokol

Emergency generator CO poisoning reminder

Just in the last few days I’ve received a ton of emails about how to connect a portable generator to your bricks-and-sticks house during a power outage. Of course, this is due to Hurricane Ida, which will have struck in full force by the time you read this on Monday.

While I’ve been covering all the electrical issues surrounding powering your house with a portable generator, CarGenerator, your RV’s built-in generator, or even a Ford F-150 PowerBoost’s generator, this JAM session will be about the dangers of CO (carbon monoxide) poisoning due to running ANY generator nearby or even inside of your house. Continue reading this important reminder.

Sign up for Mike's monthly RVelectricity newsletter. Watch for the next issue this Thursday.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

All bottled up! A hilarious story of an RVing newbie…

Steve Korsvall posted this hilarious story on our RV Advice Facebook page. We’re sure you’ll chuckle as much as we did. Here’s what he wrote: “We were jetting out the holding tanks of a 5th wheel of a guy that just got this RV six months earlier. He complained it was compacted. Well, in cleaning it, all of a sudden a 6 oz. bottle comes out with the cap still on it….” Read the rest of the story.

Reader poll

How long has it been since you took a hike five miles or longer?

No walking involved, just click here to tell us.

Quick Tip

Prevent wear between king pin plate and fifth wheel plate

This tip comes to us from George Bliss, long-time RVer and professional RV transporter. For 5th wheel trailer owners, you should grease your fifth wheel plate before hooking up your trailer, or use some type of plastic disc to prevent wear between your king pin plate and the fifth wheel plate. Sometimes the commercial discs are just thick enough that your king pin won’t lock into the fifth wheel plate. You have two options. One, go without a disc and grease the fifth wheel plate. That can be messy and the grease will attract dust and dirt that will cause wear on both surfaces. The option that works really great is to take a thin sheet of plastic and cut out a disc to fit your needs. What I use is a chunk of Crazy Carpet (aka roll-up sleds) that kids use to slide on in the snow. Crazy Carpets are available on Amazon and you can make several discs from one carpet. —What a slick idea! Thanks, George!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Steve Hart

2016 Rockwood Signature Ultra Lite 8244WS fifth wheel

“Perfect length (26’9″) for most National Park and Forest Service campsites. Lightweight enough (8645#) to tow with an HD-payload, max-tow 1/2-ton truck. Sufficiently large tanks to boondock for 3-4 days. Good living area/bedroom separation to allow individual TV viewing/privacy. Comfortable enough for several months of travel or snowbirding for a couple (without children).”

Website of the day

10 Legendary Road Trips to take in North Dakota

The least visited Dakota still has so much to offer. You can take an expert-led paleontology fossil dig (how fun is that?!) or go on an ice-fishing excursion. Check out this list then plan your trip!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 22

“Phantom reservations” … the damage they do, and some workarounds you can try, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, RVTravel’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a 20-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-22promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• True or false? Popular vehicle myths explained

• Want to camp for free? All it takes is a little work…

• Three RV parks where you can fish without a state license

Recipe of the Day

S’mores Brownies

by Crystal Young from Danville, IL

These brownies are a s’mores lover’s dream! This is rich and gooey and has all the flavor of a s’more – just in brownie form. Putting graham crackers on the bottom adds the flavor of the crackers. The warm gooey brownie in the center combines perfectly with the melted marshmallows. This super-rich and easy dessert reminds us of summer, bonfires, and camping.

Are you drooling? We’re DEFINITELY drooling. It’s National Toasted Marshmallow Day, but these will do just fine to celebrate! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Jalapeno Popper Burgers

• Slammin’ Pork Fried Rice

Trivia

Wondering why eating chicken noodle soup actually does make you feel better when you’re sick? Science says it really does relieve symptoms, especially those of the common cold. There’s a whole description of why here (but it’s in pretty intense medical terms – good luck!)

Introducing our new Pet Vet, Dr. Karel Carnohan! Read Dr. Karel’s first column and ask her a question about your pet here.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Thelma and Louise are rescues and were never tamed so live in their cage. We get them outside when able. Seem to enjoy traveling with us. Thelma has an in-your-face voice and Louise a softer chirp.” —Cheryl Lumley

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

What’s the difference between a literalist and a kleptomaniac?

A literalist takes things literally.

A kleptomaniac takes things, literally.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

