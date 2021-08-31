RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Issue 1677

Today’s thought

“To laugh often and much; to win the respect of the intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the beauty in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Trail Mix Day!

On this day in history: 1897 – Thomas Edison patents the Kinetoscope, the first movie projector.

Tip of the Day

These small insect screens keep wasps and bees from colonizing your RV

If you have lived or vacationed in the Deep South, at some point you’ve likely encountered some pretty wicked wasps and bees. It doesn’t take long for a scout wasp to find that protected crevice, exhaust vent, drain opening or closed bay in your RV to make a nest.

Take mud daubers for instance. While they are good at catching spiders and other insects, their nest can be a problem to get rid of if left unchecked. Yellow jackets, paper wasps and bees don’t need a lot of space to gain access. Just one female can quickly reproduce and, before you know it, you have a major problem.

So what can you do to keep them out? Check these problem-solvers out.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Forest River Sabre 36BHQ Mid-room Fifth Wheel. Tony writes, “The flexibility of this particular floor plan along with the usable features that will make a difference over time lead me to add the Sabre brand to my list of companies to watch more closely.” Why’s that? Find out here.

If everyone who has lost power from Hurricane Ida had a CarGenerator, they could use it to power essential items (heaters, fridge, etc.) in their homes — without having a traditional generator.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, August 31, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Ruth Ann Foore of Toledo, Ohio, David Needham of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Greg Allen of Pasco, Washington.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

How do I prepare a fresh water tank for use?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2018 trailer and would like to use the fresh water holding tank. I have never used it but the previous owner may have. How do I clean or prepare a holding tank for use? —Carol

Read Dave’s advice.

Add another room to your RV with this brilliant mod

We came across an RV mod completed by Facebook user Joshua Torres, and we’re blown away by it! Torres had no use for the bunk beds in his Keystone RV, so he took them out (with some help) and created a laundry room and office. How’s that for adding a whole new room to your RV? Check it out!

Reader poll

Do you munch on goodies when driving or towing your RV?

Snack, snack, snack! Tell us here.

TODAY!

Woodall’s Campground Magazine “Outdoor Hospitality Update.”

The wave of new campers and the challenge of assimilating the “newbies” into the camping lifestyle will be the topic of this week’s Woodall’s Campground Magazine “Outdoor Hospitality Update.” You can watch the show live online at 3 p.m. Eastern Time TODAY, Tuesday, Aug. 31. A few special RVtravel.com staff members make an appearance. Click here to learn more – enjoy the show!

Quick Tip

Short-term fix for non-operating fridge

If your RV refrigerator should ever fail when you are far from a repair shop, buy some bagged ice and put it inside. It will help keep your food cold until you can get help. You won’t have as much time with the frozen food, so maybe it’s time to eat it up before it goes bad.

Website of the day

Could you survive a run-in with a bear?

Well, could you? Take this fun, interactive quiz and see what it says. Learn some useful tips to be bear-prepared! Thank you to Tom Hart for sending this to us!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 22

Bad neighbor at your campground? Readers offer solutions, this week on the RVTravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, RVTravel’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a 20-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-22promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent have won a sports trophy at least once in their life, and 40 percent have won more than one!

• 51 percent say they’d choose to stay in an RV park with full hookups rather than a scenic, primitive campground

• 56 percent say they enjoy driving and could do it all day!

Recent poll: How old are you?

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We’ve been hitting the jackpot lately with finding products that weren’t designed with RVs in mind but should have been! This is one of them!

Recipe of the Day

“World Famous” Slow Cooker Meatballs

by Lindsay V from Southeastern MA

We’re not sure if these slow cooker meatballs are world-famous, but they were very popular in our kitchen. First and foremost, they’re super easy. Just mix the meatballs, place them in the slow cooker, and let the Crock Pot do its magic. The flavor of the meatballs is delicious with the combination of pork and ground beef. Perfectly seasoned, fresh onions, garlic, and parsley add tons of flavor and make these meatballs taste like something grandma made. These meatballs were delicious alongside a salad and are tasty on spaghetti. But, we loved making meatballs subs with them. Yum!

Those look goooooood. Get the recipe.

Trivia

Turns out we humans aren’t the only ones who experience rush hour traffic. The Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology watched 1,200 sharks and found that, like humans, sharks have a rush hour. Shark traffic peaks at major routes just after dusk, between 7-8 p.m. each day. Note to self: Stay out of the water between 7-8 p.m.!

Pocket-sized pain and bug bite itch relief balm is good to have!

This small anti-itch and pain balm is good to keep in your pocket or purse any time you’re around pesky mosquitoes. It’s an all-natural balm made with essential oils that helps relieve pain and reduce swelling. It also helps with spider bites and bee stings. Learn more or order. And see other bug-bite relief and prevention options in this article.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rusty is a happy young Boxer boy with a lot of energy to share and much affection to give. He loves to go RVing and exploring and doesn’t care if he’s going to the beach, the forest or the desert. He just likes to go! The only place he hasn’t enjoyed is the veterinary clinic.” —Kara Kinley

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Introducing our new Pet Vet, Dr. Karel Carnohan! Read Dr. Karel’s first column and ask her a question about your pet here.

Leave here with a laugh

1998: “Don’t get in a car with strangers!”

2008: “Don’t meet people from the internet alone!”

2019: UBER: Order yourself a stranger from the internet to go get into a car with alone!

