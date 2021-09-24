RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 24, 2021

Issue 1695

Today’s thought

“A man, though wise, should never be ashamed of learning more, and must unbend his mind.” ―Sophocles

On this day in history: 1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation’s first National Monument.

Tip of the Day

Should you cancel your RV’s insurance while storing it?

By Gail Marsh

We all agree that having RV insurance is a good idea. You never know what dangers await when traveling down the road. A tire suddenly goes flat. You hit a giant pothole. Another car attempts to cut in front of you and just like that, you’re calling your insurance company! Honestly, who could relax if they traveled without insurance? Not me!

So, you bring the rig home. You winterize it and take it to storage. Then you get out your checkbook and get ready to pay monthly fees on an RV you don’t even use. Should you keep paying for RV insurance on a rig that simply sits for months at a time? Does that make financial sense? Maybe you store your camper in your own backyard. Is it safe to drop insurance if the rig sits there, unused, for up to half the year? These are questions many RVers wonder.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new nuCamp Barefoot retro-style trailer. As he reports, “The Barefoot is a small, single-axle egg-shaped trailer that has a retro flair. Sporting baby moon wheel covers and an unusual patterned exterior section, the Barefoot is somewhat whimsical and happy in the way it looks.” Take a look at this happy little trailer here.

Ask Dave

Why is my RV’s carpet wet?

Dear Dave,

Recently we traveled to the East Coast and back. While in Delaware, we hit a couple rainstorms. Our friend insisted we stay in their house while the RV sat in the driveway. The next morning I went into the RV to check things out. What I found was a fresh beach towel I had left on the floor in the bedroom was soaking wet. I said what…?! I checked the entire surrounding area for water including the floors, window tracks, ceiling, roof, storage bays, etc. To my surprise, I found zippo/nothing. Have you had experience with this type of moisture migrating to a towel or some other cotton? Thank you! —Tom

This wacky Ford pickup travels upside down: No kidding!

This is just too much – a pickup truck that travels upside down. No kidding. This is not a fake photo. It was built about five years ago by a fellow named Rick Sullivan, who owns Kathy’s Collision Center in Clinton, Illinois. We’ll take a guess and say this is the only pickup truck in America with eight tires. Check it out.

Reader poll

How much effort do you put into recycling waste?

Quick Tip

Weather app perfect for traveling RVers

“May I suggest an app that might appeal to many RVers? It’s called MyRadar™. They have Android, iPhone, PC and Mac versions. Just the free high-definition weather radar is great (which can also show wind directions and intensities), but for a small charge, you get additional things like wildfire reports, earthquake locations, and even hurricanes, all shown on the map. It also shows ALL weather warnings/watches in the entire USA. (Like flood warnings, which just might save someone’s RV!). It can even send a notification on your phone for warnings. It’s a great app! I’ve been using it for several years on my phone, on my Windows 10 laptop as well as my Chromebook. Works great and never lets me down. You might want to give it a mention in the newsletter.” BTW – They report they’re the highest-rated Top 10 weather app.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

Thomas Greve

2007 Monaco Executive Denali DP

“Smooth driving, tons of storage, comfortable living, quality.”

Website of the day

65 Unbelievably Easy Fall Dinner Recipes

Now that we’re officially two days into fall we can start making our favorite fall recipes again! We’re going to start on the second one on this list from delish, the One-Pan Creamy Chicken & Gnocchi – Yum!

Recipe of the Day

Healthy Southwestern Turkey Meatloaf

by Barb Janisse from Camarillo, CA

When trying to eat healthier, you can still enjoy comfort food. This turkey meatloaf is proof of that. We loved the salsa in this meatloaf! It adds moisture to the ground turkey, which can be dry at times. The mix of the bell peppers also adds to the flavor of the meatloaf. Healthy comfort food!

We love being healthy, we love turkey, and we love meatloaf! That means we’re making this! Get the recipe and make it too.

Trivia

In 2012 Taco Bell airlifted a truck filled with tacos to Bethel, Alaska. Why would they do that? Well, funny story… Pranksters plastered posters all over the small town (pop. 6,100) announcing that a new Taco Bell was opening. Locals were excited, as their nearest big city with new restaurants was 400 miles away. The town’s residents were disappointed when they learned it was a prank, but Taco Bell caught wind of the story and decided the town deserved a Taco Bell feast. The company airlifted a taco truck loaded with 10,000 tacos to the small town. Taco ’bout an awesome ending to the story!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Bella and Barley are hunkered down while mama and daddy get ready for another trip!” —Traci Robertson

Leave here with a laugh

Did you hear about the guy who developed a terrible disease where he can’t stop telling airport jokes? His doctor says it’s terminal.

