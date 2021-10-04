RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 4, 2021

Issue 1701

Today’s thought

“A daily dose of daydreaming heals the heart, soothes the soul, and strengthens the imagination.” ―Richelle E. Goodrich

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Taco Day!

On this day in history: 1927 – Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mount Rushmore.

Tip of the Day

Truck washes could spell danger. One damaged our RV and others too.

By Kate Doherty

Every season bequeaths our traveling homes road grime, bugs and dirt. In dry desert climes, our diesel pusher tends to get dirty quite often. When our home on wheels is caked in dust, it gets a hands-on bath. The kind of TLC that would make Mr. Miyagi proud of his “wax on, wax off” exercise. But when traveling, sometimes the road grime and bug guts buildup requires a quick wash. It’s not so much a pocketbook decision; it’s usually one of expediency. Washing one’s RV in any season is time consuming…

Read what happened to Kate’s RV’s beautiful paint job when she took it through a truck wash. Yikes!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Winnebago Minnie 2201MB. As he reports, “One of the most impressive features, to me, about the Winnebago Minnie line is just the way the company has its ear to the ground. More than just about any other RV company, the people making the decisions at Winnebago seem to be in contact with the customers and influencers and make changes directly related to the things they hear and see.” See some examples in today’s review.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Is there a recommended amount of miles for wheel bearing replacement?

Dear Dave,

I have a tri-axle toy hauler that is brutal on suspension and brake parts. My question is: Is there a recommended amount of miles for wheel bearing replacement? I tend to replace them when I do brakes as a precautionary measure, but I don’t know how long they should last if they are kept greased. My other question is whether or not you feel the MORryde X-Factor Crossmembers will definitely help with preventing broken spring hangers. Thank you. —Andy

Read Dave’s reply.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Quality debate: How can one “maintain” a product that was poorly made to begin with?

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

CPAP machine power usage

Mike answers a question from a reader regarding powering two CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines along with a refrigerator while boondocking. Tom L. wants to know if his idea is technically/electrically doable, and wonders if it would void a warranty. Read Mike’s response here.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Video: Dueling elk trash warning sign

“The deer and the antelope play” – but in California’s Redwood National Park, the elk don’t mess around. To keep park visitors safe, rangers have posted warning signs reminding guests not to approach those “Dangerous Wild Elk.” Apparently a couple of elk decided to show just how serious the matter can be – and, in the process, demolished one of those warning signs. Watch it here.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Be prepared in case of fire

One of my biggest fears as a full-timer is fire — not just something that could start in my rig, but also to a neighbor’s unit parked nearby. As a preventive measure, I use a water “splitter” or manifold at my site’s water spigot. One side supplies water to our rig, but the other has my extra 30-foot hose that I could use to fight a fire in my rig or a neighbor’s. This precaution, in combination with smoke detectors in our living area and one in basement storage, helps me sleep better at night. —Thanks to Jim Schrankel

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Anthony Galatro

2020 Rockwood Geo Pro G19FD

What we like about our RV is that it’s completely self-contained. It has a solar system, a heated mattress, a Ranger Wi-Fi booster, a water filter, and a tire pressure monitor. We tow it with a 2020 Ford Ranger and gas mileage when towing is 13.5 to 15.5 mpg with regular gasoline. We live in Florida and it’s pretty flat here.

Website of the day

6 Things to do in the Smoky Mountains during fall

Apple cider? Orchards? Wine tasting? Waterfall exploring? Horseback riding? Count us in for all these great fall activities in or near the Smoky Mountains!

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Fish Tacos With Chipotle Crema

by Lauren Perkins-Boyd from Portland, OR

A delicious recipe if you’ve been having a craving for fish tacos and want to make them at home. The marinade for the fish is seasoned perfectly and the fish soaks up all the flavor. Mahi-mahi is in the ingredients, but any mild white flaky fish will work. We love the fresh chipotle crema. It’s tangy and has a little kick that’s the perfect complement to the fish. This is a fabulous twist to taco night.

It’s National Taco Day so we’re going to celebrate with these! Join us and get the recipe.

Trivia

Which is the only country in the world to have an invasive herd of hippopotamuses? Colombia! In the 1980s, Pablo Escobar, the world’s wealthiest drug kingpin, built a zoo on his property. When his drug empire collapsed his animals had to be moved. The hippopotamuses put up quite a fight and were left on the estate to fend for themselves. The animals eventually broke free, began breeding, and took to the river nearby. Between then and now their population has multiplied and Colombia is now the only country with an invasive herd of hippopotamuses.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our newest RVer! Our previous dog traveled with us for 17 years and little Valerie is starting out right. Picked her up at the breeder after Christmas and went straight to the RV for a shakedown cruise together!” —Darla Van Alphen

Leave here with a laugh

A traffic cop had a perfect hiding spot for catching speeders. But one day, nobody exceeded the speed limit. He soon learned why: A 10-year old boy up the road a quarter mile was holding up a large hand-painted sign: “RADAR TRAP AHEAD.” Further investigation led the officer to the boy’s accomplice, another 10 year old 100 yards beyond the speed trap with a sign that read “TIPS.” At his feet was a bucketful of change.

