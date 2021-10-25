RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 25, 2021

Issue 1716

Today’s thought

“Each day means a new twenty-four hours. Each day means everything’s possible again. You live in the moment, you die in the moment, you take it all one day at a time.” ―Marie Lu

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Greasy Food Day!

On this day in history: 2001 – Microsoft releases Windows XP, becoming one of Microsoft’s most successful operating systems.

Tip of the Day

One of the best tips we’ve ever heard. Read this – It could save your life

By Emily Woodbury

I recently came across this tip online and thought I should share it with as many people as possible. This is a GREAT tip for when your phone is about to die. NOTE: Changing your voicemail will not work if you do not have cell service, as this states. If you are going somewhere without cell service, update your voicemail beforehand just to be safe.

Read this life-saving tip here (please!).

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2022 Entegra Anthem 44B Class A diesel pusher. As he reports, “This is a beautifully-executed machine. … But despite the craftsmanship and appointments in a coach like this, do the issues with supplier Cummins make you second-guess such a purchase if, in fact, you might otherwise make such a decision?” Read about this luxury coach here, and learn what kept Tony from taking the coach for an unauthorized spin around the parking lot at the recent FMCA Rocky Mountain Area Rally.

Reviews from this weekend:

• AEONrv: Remarkable new overlanding machine

• 2022 Highland Ridge RV Silverstar XLT 264RLS fifth wheel

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 25, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Karen Bates of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Mark Cason of Palatka, Florida.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

How do I check the drip tube on my Everchill fridge?

Dear Dave,

I have an Everchill refrigerator in my Forest River Puma fifth wheel. There is no outside access panel to check the drain tube. This unit also does not use a chimney. How do I check the drip tube for blockage or disconnection? —Al

Read Dave’s response.

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I charge my EV toad at a campground?

Dear Mike,

We’ve been anxiously following your GoGreenRV postings about EVs for towing (maybe a few years in the future) and EV toads (possibly sooner rather than later). So my husband and I are really thinking about some kind of small EV for towing behind our Class C RV. Do you have any info yet on possible candidates for an EV toad that can be towed 4-down? And what about charging them? Are any manufacturers designing them so your EV toad can be recharged while being towed? How about charging them at a campground? Can you simply plug an EV into a pedestal outlet overnight? Any info would be great! —Millie and Dan

Read Mike’s response.

Ten most popular vehicles towed behind motorhomes

With so many towed vehicle options, it helps to know what other RVers are choosing. Picking the right vehicle for your needs can be the difference between an “okay” trip and a great one. The customers of RVibrake.com recently told the company their towed vehicle model, which the company then put into a top ten list based on popularity. Is yours on the list?

Prevent crumbs or trash from falling through the seat cracks!

This is one brilliant product! The Drop Stop, the car seat gap filler, prevents anything from falling in front of, in between or behind your car or RV’s seats. It simply attaches to the seat belt catch and sits comfortably between your seat and the middle console. I think all of us here at RVtravel.com are going to go buy this 2-pack right now. How could we not?! Learn more or order.

Reader poll

Have you ever ridden in a helicopter?

Fly on over here and tell us.

Quick Tip

Egg cartons offer protection and stability

Place egg cartons on refrigerator shelves lengthwise, front to back and they will never fall out. Even if they vibrate toward the door, they won’t tumble out due to their length. Usually, the carton lid will protect the eggs if anything falls in the fridge while driving. Use the eggs from the rear of the carton first. This will provide stability when you lift the egg carton. Use some empty egg cartons as separators in your fridge. They will buffer and protect items. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Henry Blosser

2015 Keystone Montana 3610RL

“We have pulled our 5th wheel more than 50,000 miles. It is the first 5th wheel I’ve ever towed and I wouldn’t go back to bumper pull. I love the way it tows on Interstate highways, especially the fact that it doesn’t sway. I love my 6-way automatic leveling. I can be set up in about 15 minutes and be perfectly level and solid. We’ve spent several months away from our home base without one bit of yearning for bigger space. I love watching TV in our two recliners with the fireplace turned on for atmosphere.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Big Rig RV owners! You need this!

If you aren’t carrying the 2022 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas with you in your RV, you’re inviting trouble. This is the atlas that truckers rely on to plan their routes. It helps them get “there” the fastest while avoiding roads where they could get stuck with turns too tight or bridges too low to fit through without shaving off their roofs. Even if you have a GPS, this is an important resource! Learn more or order.

Website of the day

11 Halloween S’mores Perfect For the Campfire

Not only do these look delicious, but they’ll also impress everyone else at the campground!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Their propane “froze”! Wait … Can propane freeze?

• 10 of the most irritating campground rules

• RVer shares story of RV park bathhouse; crappy situation unfolds

Recipe of the Day

Hearty Herb and Cabernet Beef Stew

by Jennifer Darden from Virginia Beach, VA

On a chilly fall or winter evening, beef stew is a wonderful dinner. Add a fresh salad and some warm, crusty bread to complete the meal. After simmering, the beef is super tender. Cabernet wine adds a rich depth of flavor. Each layer of vegetables adds a different taste to the beef stew. This is a delicious bowl of stew.

We love a good beef stew! Get the recipe.

Trivia

You don’t need to go to Athens, Greece, to see the Parthenon! Well, to see the real one you do. But if you want to see what it would be like to stand next to the real Parthenon, visit Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee, to see a 1:1 replica. The building was constructed for the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exposition. Today, the building is an art museum.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Chai is living the dream. A fanatical ball retriever, on the road in Maine.” —Roy Smith

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Oh, this would be too cruel to look at all day! Come on!

Leave here with a laugh

Five tips for a woman:

It is important that a man helps you around the house and has a good job. It is important that a man makes you laugh. It is important to find a man that you can count on and who won’t lie to you. It is important that a man loves and spoils you. It is important that these four men don’t know each other.

(Gents, we mean no harm. But this one did make the ladies of the staff chuckle!)

