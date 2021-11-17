RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Issue 1733

Today’s thought

“You cannot swim for new horizons until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.” ―William Faulkner

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Take A Hike Day! (And that’s meant in the nicest way.)

On this day in history: 1820 – Captain Nathaniel Palmer becomes the first American to see Antarctica. (The Palmer Peninsula is later named after him.)

Tip of the Day

This gadget makes draining the fresh water tank quick and easy

By Nanci Dixon

We always carry some fresh water in our tank as it is always needed when boondocking. it has also been needed more than once when the water was shut off at a campground or the fill station was closed. But when that fresh water is not-so-fresh after a while and needs draining and sanitizing, where do you drain 40-90 gallons of not-so-fresh water? Find out with the help of this nifty gadget.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Cedar Creek 291RW fifth wheel. As he reports, “Part of the Forest River family, Cedar Creek is a higher-end line of fifth wheels that incorporate some nicer features, which you’d expect in the upper price category.” There are quite a few features that he likes about it, but he has a major gripe with Forest River’s website. Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does furnace function irregularly but works fine outside of its housing?

Dear Dave,

The Dometic heater goes on and off irregularly while mounted inside the housing under the refrigerator. I pulled it out to examine it and possibly take it in for repair. However, it runs fine outside of the housing when on the floor. I repeated this several times because it makes no sense. —Jim

Read Dave’s response.

Stay safe on your RV roof

The first rule of anything you do with an RV roof, even if to just check it out on a ladder, is to know your limitations and your comfort zone. … When you think you do need to get on the roof, here are a few safety precautions that are worth your time to follow.

Since it’s National Take A Hike Day, check out the top 10 best hiking trails in the U.S.!

Reader poll

What genre of movie do you most commonly watch?

Press play and tell us here!

Quick Tip

Help a tenter

On a cold, dreary, rainy day, if there are tent campers nearby in your campground, invite them into your RV to warm up and dry off. Maybe offer a cup of hot chocolate. If it’s a real downpour outside they will greatly appreciate your hospitality. They may have never been in an RV before and have questions for you. Brag a little. You may convince them that maybe it’s time for them to move beyond a tent into something a little more comfortable. Hey, it happens to the best of us!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If you’re Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton or Keith Richards, you’ll LOVE this!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Joseph Eafrati

Winnebago Adventurer 2014

“I like the bath and a half. My wife gets the rear bath and I have all of my man stuff in the half bath. I don’t have to move her stuff to get to mine. And that’s a big deal to me.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Top 10 movies about camping

Speaking of movies about camping (in today’s poll), check out these great movies about camping and the great outdoors. Make some popcorn and get comfy!

Recipe of the Day

Broccoli Shrimp Casserole

by Dennis Purcell from Ann Arbor, MI

We loved this creamy, cheesy, broccoli casserole. Adding shrimp bulks it up and could be served as a main meal or a side dish. Cayenne adds a little heat to the casserole. But we really enjoyed the bacon. It adds a smoky flavor that’s nice with the savory cheese and creamy broccoli cheddar soup. Done in 30 minutes, this is an easy dinner.

Mmmm… This looks and sounds good! Get the recipe.

Trivia

What dune or desert area inspired Frank Herbert to write his iconic Sci-Fi novel (and recently released re-made movie) “Dune”? The Oregon Dunes! The incredible Oregon Dunes located along the central coast of Oregon are the largest area of coastal sand dunes in North America. When visiting, Herbert was fascinated with the idea of sand dunes swallowing up a community serving as an antagonist in a story. Later, the story of “Dune” was born!

*What is the busiest freeway interchange in the world? Can you guess? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia (and avoid that freeway!).

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Beau is a 13-year-old Lab that is very loyal to his owners. He loves to ride in the motorcoach and truck.” —Harold Darrow Jr.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

