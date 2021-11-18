RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 18, 2021

Issue 1734

Today’s thought

“Why do you go away? So that you can come back. So that you can see the place you came from with new eyes and extra colors. And the people there see you differently, too. Coming back to where you started is not the same as never leaving.” ―Terry Pratchett

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Princess Day!

On this day in history: 1928 – Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the third appearances of cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Today is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey’s birthday.

Tip of the Day

Is the cat missing? You’ll be shocked at all the places your pet can hide in your RV

Pets usually adapt fairly well to new situations. That is, usually. But then, there are pets that do not. A new RVer (and cat owner) recently took her first RV trip. She brought Kitty along. Evidently, Kitty didn’t feel safe, so she hid. Kitty’s owner looked inside and outside the camper for two days! Desperate, Newbie RVer was about to give up when all at once Kitty made an appearance. Newbie still doesn’t know where Kitty was hiding all that time. She’s just happy to have her back!

As it turns out, many, many pets have gone into hiding while RVing. Who knew?! Just in case your pet decides to hide, take a look at all the places cats and dogs have used as their hidey-holes. Some are extremely innovative!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Cougar 316RLS fifth wheel. In this review, Tony questions what makes different fifth wheels stand out when they all have basically the same floor plan. Read his thoughts here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why can’t I get schematics for my rig?

Dear Dave,

Why don’t most RV manufacturers supply hydraulic, electrical, plumbing, or framing schematics, or build plans, to an owner. I have a 2021 Bighorn Traveler 39RK. When I ask for those items all I get is, “We don’t have that.” —James

Read Dave’s explanation.

Reader from South Africa shows off cute VW motorhome

RVtravel.com readers span the globe. Here’s an email and photo we received from reader Danie Fourie from South Africa. Read Danie’s note and see this cute RV here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Stay safe on your RV roof

Reader poll

Do you like to visit small-town museums?

Come in, we’re open! Tell us here.

Quick Tip

Don’t forget your pet’s grooming needs

Taking Buddy or Fluffy with you on your RV adventure? Don’t forget – just like you need to groom, so do they. A portable pet grooming kit is essential. Pack whatever supplies you need to groom the fur and trim the nails, as well as a “dry cloth” cleaning system, since bathing a pet on the road can be a bit of a challenge.

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. Camco 42141 (Model FUR 200) Flying Insect RV Furnace Screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check which one will fit your vent. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

80 Best Thanksgiving Decorations to Spruce Up Your Home for the Holidays

There are some gosh darn adorable ideas on here to spruce up your Thanksgiving table and home or RV.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 37 percent say they enjoy photography very much and find themselves taking photos often.

• If they could make one room in their RV bigger, most would choose to make the bathroom bigger, followed by the bedroom (or bed area), the “living room,” and lastly the kitchen.

• 81 percent always carry binoculars with them in their RV.

Recipe of the Day

Baked Brie With Cranberry Sauce

by Tess Geer from Westerville, OH

This is a simple, but elegant, appetizer that will please just about anyone on Thanksgiving (or at any point in the holiday season). The buttery Brie is creamy when it melts and its savory flavor is a nice contrast to the tart cranberries. Walnuts add a nice crunch. We loved eating this with sliced apples. The sweetness from the apples is a lovely combination with the baked Brie. When you’re limited on time, this quick and easy appetizer can be put together in no time.

Oh, boy. We’re drooling! Get the recipe.

Trivia

More than 60 percent of the American public does not have enough money in the bank for a $500 emergency. —Consumer Reports

*What dune or desert area inspired Frank Herbert to write his iconic Sci-Fi novel “Dune”? Yesterday’s trivia tells you!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Addie loves to lay on the dash and knows how to get behind the curtains if they are closed.” —Addie

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Leave here with a laugh

Words of Wisdom: “Never be ashamed to take advice.” Source.

