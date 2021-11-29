RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 29, 2021

Issue 1741

Today’s thought

“Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” ―George Burns

On this day in history: 1963 – “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, recorded on October 17, 1963, is released by the Beatles in the United Kingdom. It became the group’s first American number 1 hit. It was number 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on January 18, 1964, and the British invasion into the American music industry had begun.

Tip of the Day

Getting creative: How to cook like normal in small RV kitchens

By Lisa Adcox

When we first decided to go full-time I thought, “Oh boy, how do I cook in a smaller kitchen with smaller appliances?” I love to cook and I thought, “Well, I have my small kitchen appliances that I know I can make work.” So I did!

Continue reading to learn more about these life-changing-for-cooks appliances!

A question for you…

Your favorite books?

Here at RVtravel.com, we’re big readers. We love reading, and we love learning about new books!

As RVers, we have a lot of time to read. We listen to audiobooks as we drive; we read under our cozy blankets as the rain pitter-patters on the roof at night; and boy, reading with ever-changing beautiful views from our camp chairs… What could be better?

Do you have an all-time favorite book (or two or three)? We’d like to know! Please click here to tell us.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Entegra Coach Odyssey 26M Class C. As he reports, “Entegra has a good reputation within the RV space and there’s a lot to like about this coach in general. I think this layout, in particular, balances interior space and features well within a smaller outside diameter.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it's yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 29, 2021. If it's yours you'll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Norm Burgess of Frisco, Texas, and Marty Gauthier of Crossville, Tennessee.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Gross! Why did the black water flush valve erupt?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2020 Host Everest truck camper. I connected the black tank sprayer and sewer drain. I turned on the water supply to the sprayer and opened the drain valve. Somehow black water erupted into the bathroom. I’m not sure where it came from. Have you ever heard of this happening? If so, how do I avoid it in the future? It is a disgusting mess! —Jeremy

Read Dave’s response.

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How much energy does is take to make pork and sauerkraut in a slow cooker?

Dear Mike,

We’re planning on boondocking this summer because finding a campground with available spots is a nightmare. I love the idea of boondocking without using a generator, but I wonder if this would be practical for my wife’s cooking style. She loves her slow cooker (not an Instant Pot), and so we would like to know just how much battery power one would need to do this. Can I power it from one of those portable battery boxes? How about adding more solar panels to my RV? Hey, I’m serious about good food while boondocking. Any ideas on how to make this work? —Sam and Edna

Read Mike’s reply.

Birds build nest on RV. RVers must stay put or face $15,000 fine or jail!

By Terri Nighswonger

What’s odder than a bird building a nest in your RV ladder? A bird building a nest in The RV Odd Couple, John and Mercedes Condon’s, RV ladder. Make that bird a protected species and you’ve got fodder for a great story and a life lesson as well. Continue reading this story.

Reader poll

Have you canceled a campground reservation in the last 60 days?

Think about it, then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Help your slideouts’ rubber seals seal tight

Do the rubber seals around your slideouts tend to curl – making a great entry point for water infiltration? Vincent H. has a suggestion. He carries a plastic putty knife in his set-up gear, and after the slideouts are extended, he simply runs the putty knife under the seal flaps, bringing them out flush and ending the opportunity for rain water to go where it shouldn’t. Thanks for the suggestion, Vincent!

Robbie S. adds to the above tip: “The awning stick with the hook and loop on it works best. I hold the stick by the hook side and slide the loop side up the seal against the wall. I can easily reach the top of the seal. The seal just pops into place.” Thanks, Robbie!

Tim S. adds a thought on ensuring that slideout seals are in the right position. “I have used the awning pull rod to clear my slide-out seals, but one additional point is to be careful of scratching or marring the finish of the slide, since you’re putting metal to metal. A wooden dowel or piece of thin but sturdy lathe would be safer.” Thank you, Tim!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Rhonda Brodbeck

1997 Dodge Roadtrek Popular 170

“It’s easy to park and easy to drive at 17′ long, yet it has everything I need – a comfortable bed, a toilet and shower, a kitchen (sink, stove, fridge, microwave), a closet, a television and DVD player, and plenty of storage.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Festivals in December 2021

This list from Everfest shows you just about every festival going on around the country in December. You’ll surely find something festive and fun you’ll want to attend here.

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Parmesan Potato Pancakes

by Rose Mary Mogan from Sauk Village, IL

Rose Mary’s potato pancakes are a delicious and great use of leftover mashed potatoes. They are crispy outside, with a warm, creamy, and cheesy center. Adding Parmesan cheese and garlic gives these potato pancakes tons of flavor. Yum!

These sound way too good. We’re going to have to make them! Get the recipe.

Trivia

When Sears and Kmart merged in 2005 there were 3,500 full-line Sears stores. But the percentage drop in stores since the company emerged from bankruptcy in February of 2019 has been steep. Today, once recent closings are eliminated, there will only be 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland United States, and two more in Puerto Rico. And by the end of the year there will be only six Kmarts left in the mainland United States, along with six more in Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Minnie is a 7-year-old Havanese. She is the queen of everything. She loves humans and couldn’t care less about other dogs. She is happy on a lap or snuggling next to people on a couch. We take her everywhere.” —Lloyd Gardner

Leave here with a laugh

