RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Today’s thought

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” ―Robert Louis Stevenson

On this day in history: 1954 – In Sylacauga, Alabama, the Hodges meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman (Ann Hodges) taking an afternoon nap. This is the only documented case in the Western Hemisphere of a human being hit by a rock from space. She survived, with just a large bruise on the side of her body.

Tip of the Day

Give your RV’s medicine cabinet a makeover with these easy tips

By Gail Marsh

I never think to do it. I’m talking about organizing our RV medicine cabinet. In my defense, I’m usually tired when I open that cabinet door. It’s either very early in the morning and I’m still trying to shake off my sleep stupor, or it’s late at night and I don’t feel like tackling a medicine cabinet cleaning project when my bed is beckoning. Reasons, er, excuses aside, I finally decided to tackle the job.

Here's what I did to clean my RV's medicine cabinet…

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Jayco Redhawk 24B.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My RV’s entrance steps only work intermittently. What’s the problem?

Hi Dave,

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving. My problem is that my electric entry steps do not work all of the time. I have had the step motor out and it runs fine on the bench, but it will not work when hooked up. The fuse is good and the grounds have been freshened up. Help! —Paul

Read Dave's reply.

Will Irish Spring soap repel rodents from your RV?

RVers employ a variety of methods to keep mice and other rodents away from their RVs. … [One] popular method of keeping rodents away is by placing Irish Spring soap in areas where the creatures might inhabit. Some RVers swear this works. Alas, others say it does no good at all. Finally, someone has conducted a scientific test to see if Irish Spring soap really does keep rodents away, in this case rats.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Don’t forget to check your tire valve stems

Dick G. advises: “Check your tire pressure but also move the valve stems around to check their integrity. While cleaning the wheels on my year-old camper I found a leak at the valve stem. I thought it might be a crack in the rubber of the valve stem, but on a one-year-old camper that is rare. By pushing the valve stem sideways it leaked air – and a lot of it. So off to the shop I went to replace the faulty valve stem. After removing the tire, I found the valve stem was not cracked, but when it was initially mounted the bead of the tire had deformed the base of the stem and allowed it to leak. A new valve stem was installed and potential flat was averted.” Thanks, Dick!

Website of the day

The 60 Most Scenic Drives in America

As you start to plan your 2022 travel, take a look at this list from Town&Country and see if you can squeeze in one (or more) of these incredibly beautiful drives!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent own five or more licensed motor vehicles.

• 36 percent say that having an electrical hookup is critical when choosing where to stay for two days.

• 57 percent never stay in a casino parking lot or casino RV park.

Recipe of the Day

Colorado Cowboy Casserole

by Lisa Foote from Castle Pines, CO

This is a great family meal with just enough flavor to not be a boring tater tot casserole. The meat layer is creamy and the Southwestern flavor isn’t too strong – just perfect. The cheese and the tater tots tie it all together nicely. It’s quick, easy, and really good for a family on a budget. Even a picky eater will love this!!

Get the recipe.

Trivia

Back in December of 2010, the United States Post Office printed 10.5 billion of their newly issued stamps, that of the Statue of Liberty “forever” stamp. It wasn’t until after a few months that people started to notice this wasn’t the real Statue of Liberty. In what was the largest stamp misprint in the history of the post office, the post office printed the wrong Lady Liberty. Instead of printing the real deal (the Lady Liberty in New York), they printed an image of a replica outside the New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sculptor Robert S. Davidson’s Las Vegas Liberty has a fuller chin, a rounded jawline, a softer and wider mouth in relation to the nose, and also a friendlier expression. The use of the photograph on the stamp sparked a lawsuit between Davidson and the USPS that is still going on today. Wow!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our sweet 16-year-old Bailey loved traveling with us! She passed to the rainbow bridge on 2-24-20, so her traveling days on earth are over. We live in South Texas and have been retired and traveling in our 21FBRS Flagstaff Microlite for three years (not full-time!). She loved exploring new places, sights, smells, and meeting new dogs! We are assured she is finding much more adventure in Heaven! RIP Sweet Bailey!” —Marsha & Richard Mackerer

Leave here with a laugh

A B-flat, an E-flat, and a G-flat walk into a bar. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve minors.”

