RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Issue 1752

“Blessed is he who expects nothing, for he shall never be disappointed.” ―Alexander Pope

On this day in history: 1903 – The Wright brothers make their first attempt to fly with the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Tip of the Day

9 bad things to eat while traveling in your RV

Foods have a lot to do with how we feel, how we make decisions, and how we maintain our energy. All these things are important when you have 450 miles to go before you can park for the night.

At the first fuel fill-up of the day, you may be tempted to grab a bit of fast food, but that is the worst thing to eat if you need to make it to your destination and have enough energy to set up.

And if you are not traveling alone, the results can be quite unpleasant. Continue reading.

Yesterday's tip of the day: Prevent mold with these simple tricks to cut sown humidity inside your RV

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Highland Ridge Open Range 19BH. As he reports, “The Open Range 19BH is an affordable, entry-level, single-axle bunk model. It’s a ‘stick and tin’ trailer, meaning that it uses a wooden framing and then covers that with a corrugated aluminum siding. There are absolutely advantages to this kind of construction, including the price. But, also, almost anyone with a moderate ability to fix things can probably repair anything on a trailer like this.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the Grey Wolf Black Label 18RR toy hauler?

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why so many cables and connections, but only one coax on the TV?

Dear Dave,

How does the TV signal switch from UHF, VHF, to satellite to cable, with so many coax receptacles inside and outside of RV, and only one coax connection on TV? And if I connect any given signal to the wrong external receptacle, it doesn’t work. All I do is go to the menu and change TV from air to cable, and turn off the signal booster. —Dan

Read Dave’s explanation.

Don’t forget to tow your… helicopter?

We found this image on the CampingRoadTrip.com Facebook page and first gasped, then chuckled… could this be real? A few commenters mention they’ve seen this helicopter-towin’ RV around the country before, so it must be! Check it out!

Don’t wait for the ideal time to begin something.

Quick Tip

Be careful when resealing around TV antenna

Resealing your RV roof and its accoutrements? Be careful not to put too much sealant around the TV antenna, or you may find that the system won’t rotate freely.

Website of the day

Which At-Home COVID Test Is Best for Traveling?

As many of us prepare to travel for the holidays to see family and friends, it may be wise to take a COVID test. What could be easier than doing it yourself? Check out this list and keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy.

An ornament for the National Park lover!

Choose from a selection of beautiful National Park ornaments for the National Park lover in your life. Aren’t these so neat? We want them all! See this one and more here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 74 percent cook with and use butter, not margarine.

• If an evacuation were ordered, 91 percent say their RV could be ready to go in two hours or less if need be.

• 40 percent of trailer and 5th wheel owners say their rig has a tire pressure monitoring system.

Recipe of the Day

Eggnog French Toast

by Julia Ferguson from Greenwood, IN

This eggnog French toast would be amazing on Christmas morning. It’s simple to make and tastes of the holiday. We loved the addition of rum extract. It adds great flavor without adding alcohol. Julia’s eggnog mixture is perfect for coating the bread and grilling. It gets a little crisp and is super good with maple syrup.

What a delicious treat this would be! Why didn’t we think of this?! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Moles paralyze their prey and store it for later consumption. Take a worm for example: When moles descend upon a worm, they grab it, and “milk” the worm between their paws to force the castings out of it. Then, they lick it. When they lick it the paralytic compound in their saliva comes to life and paralyzes the worm. Researchers have found up to 1,000 worms stored in mole larders for a rainy day. That’s a lot of worms!

*What chain of islands is the most geographically isolated on Earth? We told you the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“My 4 furbabies hanging out on the couch just being cute. They want to stay close so they can make sure I am close by. Bella is a black Dachshund, Thor is a brown Dachshund, Rocky is a Chihuahua and Lilly is a Jack Russell Terrier. My travel buddies.” —Lisa Adcox

Leave here with a laugh

Why do golfers always carry an extra pair of pants with them?

Just in case they get a hole in one!

[“Groan.” There, we did it for you. 😆 ]

